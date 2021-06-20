Shop

Target Just Put Thousands of Items on Sale for Up to 40% Off - Here's What to Shop

Including a KitchenAid stand mixer for $120 off
By Emily Belfiore
June 20, 2021 01:26 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Target fans, rejoice: The retailer's big summer shopping event is back! The Bullseye has announced that its annual Deal Days sale will run for not one but three days this year, giving shoppers ample time to enjoy discounts across its vast catalog of offerings. 

The deals will only be live from June 20 to June 22, with thousands of markdowns on electronics, home goods, beauty products, and more. The best part is that you don't need a membership to join in on the savings online or in stores.

Target's Deal Days Sale 2021 at a Glance

In addition to offering thousands of deals, the Target summer sale is even more exciting thanks to the megastore's same-day services. Shoppers have their choice of Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Shipt Same-Day Delivery to get their orders within hours of purchasing. (Note: If you're not a Shipt member, you can start a free four-week trial.) There are even more opportunities to save when you become a Target Circle member or sign up for a Target RedCard

RELATED: Target's New Outdoor Summer Collection Is Filled with 500+ Fun and Cute Finds That Start at $1

With deals this amazing, it might feel a little overwhelming to navigate. But don't fret, we're here to help. Right now, you can score deals on Dyson, Bissell, and Shark floor cleaners, which are up to 30 percent off. Cooking enthusiasts will be delighted to find tons of markdowns on kitchen appliances like KitchenAid mixers, Oster air fryers, and Instant Pot pressure cookers, as well Keurig coffee makers. Over in home goods, furniture and decor pieces like rugs, coffee tables, desks, bookshelves, and more are all up to 30 percent off. And there are even impressive discounts on best-selling outdoor essentials, including patio furniture and select grills from Char-Broil and Pit Boss. Tech savvy shoppers will want to check out the electronics discounts, which include up to $70 off on Apple Watches, AirPods, and more.

Below, explore the best discounts and savings from the Target Deal Days sale. 

Best Home Furniture and Decor Deals

Best Kitchen and Floor Care Deals

Best Patio and Outdoor Deals

Best Electronics Deals

Best Beauty Deals

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com