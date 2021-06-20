Target Just Put Thousands of Items on Sale for Up to 40% Off - Here's What to Shop
Target fans, rejoice: The retailer's big summer shopping event is back! The Bullseye has announced that its annual Deal Days sale will run for not one but three days this year, giving shoppers ample time to enjoy discounts across its vast catalog of offerings.
The deals will only be live from June 20 to June 22, with thousands of markdowns on electronics, home goods, beauty products, and more. The best part is that you don't need a membership to join in on the savings online or in stores.
Target's Deal Days Sale 2021 at a Glance
- Home and furniture, up to 40 percent off
- Patio and outdoor furniture, up to 40 percent off
- Bedding and bath, up to 30 percent off
- Kitchen and dining, up to 35 percent off
- Floor care and vacuum cleaners, up 30 percent off
- Beauty and personal care products, up to 30 percent off
- Tech and electronics, up to 30 percent off
- Pets, up to 25 percent off
In addition to offering thousands of deals, the Target summer sale is even more exciting thanks to the megastore's same-day services. Shoppers have their choice of Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Shipt Same-Day Delivery to get their orders within hours of purchasing. (Note: If you're not a Shipt member, you can start a free four-week trial.) There are even more opportunities to save when you become a Target Circle member or sign up for a Target RedCard.
With deals this amazing, it might feel a little overwhelming to navigate. But don't fret, we're here to help. Right now, you can score deals on Dyson, Bissell, and Shark floor cleaners, which are up to 30 percent off. Cooking enthusiasts will be delighted to find tons of markdowns on kitchen appliances like KitchenAid mixers, Oster air fryers, and Instant Pot pressure cookers, as well Keurig coffee makers. Over in home goods, furniture and decor pieces like rugs, coffee tables, desks, bookshelves, and more are all up to 30 percent off. And there are even impressive discounts on best-selling outdoor essentials, including patio furniture and select grills from Char-Broil and Pit Boss. Tech savvy shoppers will want to check out the electronics discounts, which include up to $70 off on Apple Watches, AirPods, and more.
Below, explore the best discounts and savings from the Target Deal Days sale.
Best Home Furniture and Decor Deals
- Threshold Vintage Distressed Rug, $69.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Saracina Home Mid-Century Modern Wood and Glass Coffee Table, $174.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Novogratz Concord Computer Desk, $127.49 (orig. $149.99)
- Saracina Home Ivy Boho 4-Tier Ladder Bookshelf, $118.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Safavieh Fes Armchair in White/Teak, $150.14 (orig. $272.99)
- Saracina Home Rustic Weathered Wood TV Stand, $126.49 (orig. $229.99)
Best Kitchen and Floor Care Deals
- KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $299.99 (orig. $419.99)
- Oster DiamondForce Nonstick XL Air Fryer, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus Pressure Cooker, $59.99 (orig. $119.99)
- Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $379.99)
- Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet-Dry Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Pet Upright Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $229.99)
Best Patio and Outdoor Deals
- Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Gas Grill, $160.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Pit Boss Wood Fired Deluxe Pellet Grill, $209.40 (orig. $349)
- Project 62 Two Harbors 14″ Patio Tabletop Fireplace, $55.30 (orig. $79)
- Room Essentials Outdoor Rug Dark in Navy Stripe, $12 (orig. $20)
- Threshold Foxborough 3-Piece Patio Chat Set, $400 (orig. $500)
- Safavieh Vernon Outdoor Rocking Chair, $233.99 (orig. $259.99)
Best Electronics Deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $129.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 ($249.99)
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Aluminum, $359.99 (orig. $429.99)
- TCL 55″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $449.99 (orig. $519.99)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones, $199.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera Bundle, $69.99 (orig. $79.99)
Best Beauty Deals
- Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Express Teeth Whitening Kit, $22.50 (orig. $44.99)
- Spa Sciences Bella Diamond Microdermabrasion & Pore Extraction Tool, $31.49 (orig. $44.99)
- Plum Beauty Spa Facial Steamer, $19.59 (orig. $27.99)
- Braun Series Rechargeable Cordless Electric Foil Shaver, $214.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Hot Tools Signature Series One-Step Blowout Volumizer and Hair Dryer, $39.99 (orig. $69.99)
- InfinitiPro by Conair Knot Dr Dryer Brush, $23.99 (orig. $39.99)
