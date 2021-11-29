27 Target Cyber Monday Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping — Including a Roomba Vacuum for $200 Off
There have been so many retailers dropping epic discounts this weekend, but if there's one more you don't want to miss, it's Target's Cyber Monday 2021 sale. Whether you're shopping for home goods or tech gadgets, there are plenty of deals worth taking advantage of.
Some of the most notable markdowns include a Dyson cordless vacuum for $50 off, Bose noise-canceling headphones for 40 percent off, and this KitchenAid stand mixer for $80 less than usual. There are even some great deals on clothing and accessories hidden in Target's sale section, so you can add staple pieces to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. (These high-rise jeans are only $15 and this cozy cable knit sweater is just $14.)
Even though you still have a full day to take advantage of the discounts, we recommend shopping ASAP because there's no way of knowing if your favorite items will go out of stock. Keep scrolling to browse our favorite deals from Target's Cyber Monday sale, or head directly to its site for an even bigger selection.
Best Vacuum Deals
Major brand names like Dyson, Shark, and Bissell are marked down at Target for Cyber Monday. You can even get an already affordable robot vacuum for under $135 thanks to a 52 percent discount, or splurge on a self-emptying iRobot Roomba that's a whopping $200 off.
- Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum, $349.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $119.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Bissell CleanView Allergen Pet Lift-Off Upright Vacuum, $186.99 (orig. $236.99)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W Multi-Surface Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $134.99 (orig. $279.99)
- iRobot Roomba j7+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $649.99 (orig. $849.99)
Best Home Deals
When it comes to home goods, Target has plenty of impressive deals on bedding. There's this linen-blend sheet set going for 40 percent off, which brings the price down to under $50 in every size and color. Or, get this oversized throw pillow while it's only $30. Available in 10 different colors, it has a pretty chevron design that will instantly add dimension to your couch.
- Threshold Linen Blend Solid Sheet Set, $29.40–$41.40 (orig. $49–$69)
- Madesmart Two-Tier Organizer with Dividers Frost/Gray, $13.79 (orig. $22.99)
- Opalhouse designed with Jungalow Jungle Print Comforter & Sham Set, $39.20–$55.20 (orig. $49–$69)
- Mina Victory Chevron Throw Pillow, $29.04 (orig. $41.49)
- Kate & Laurel All Things Decor 10-Piece Gallery Frame Box Set, $83.99 (orig. $104.99)
Best Kitchen Deals
KitchenAid's powerful stand mixer is already sold out in some colors, but you can still snag it in red and silver at an $80 discount. You'll also find impressive deals on coffee makers from Nespresso and Keurig as well as air fryers, like this versatile multicooker from Instant Pot that's 40 percent off.
- KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $299.99 (orig. $379.99)
- Instant Pot 8-qt 11-in-1 Air Fryer Duo Crisp + Electric Pressure Cooker, $119.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Roast Coffee Bundle By Breville, $164.96 (orig. $219.99)
- CRUXGG Rotating Ceramic Nonstick Waffle Maker, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $99.99 (orig. $119.99)
- PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo, $99.99 (orig. $189.99)
Best Clothing and Accessories Deals
If you frequently shop at Target, then you already know its clothes, shoes, and accessories are always available for great prices — but these Cyber Monday discounts make them even better. From crossbody bags to high-rise jeans, there are so many fashion items included in the sale.
- Universal Thread Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $14 (orig. $20)
- A New Day Ellie Chelsea Boots, $20.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Wild Fable Super-High Rise Distressed Mom Jeans, $15.40 (orig. $20)
- A New Day Shoulder Handbag, $21 (orig. $30)
- Universal Thread Triple Compartment Crossbody Bag, $21 (orig. $30)
Best Tech Deals
One of the best tech deals at Target right now is on Apple AirPods. You can get the second generation with a wireless charging case for just $115, or the AirPods Pro with a $60 discount.
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $114.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $189.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones II, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 with Voice Remote and TV Controls, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $41.99 (orig. $59.99)
- TCL 32″ Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV, $159.99 (orig. $209.99)
Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals
- Lululemon Just Dropped Seriously Good Cyber Monday Deals on Leggings and Sports Bras
- 27 Target Cyber Monday Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping — Including a Roomba Vacuum for $200 Off
- Walmart's Cyber Monday Deals May Be Even Better Than Black Friday — Here Are the 20 Best
- Madewell's Cyber Monday Sale Just Started Early — and It Includes Double Discounts on Meghan Markle-Loved Items