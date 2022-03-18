Fill Your Target Cart with These Clearance Finds That Are All Under $10 This Weekend
Anyone who shops at Target knows the chances of walking out with just the things you came for are slim to none. Between the neverending rotation of fun, affordable finds in its dollar spot — dubbed Bullseye's Playground — and the array of must-have goodies in its clearance section, it's almost impossible to not fill your Target cart.
We're here to tell you to treat yourself to those extra things that make you happy. You deserve it! And you'll definitely want to after you've seen what we found on sale this weekend from the big-box retailer. We browsed Target's virtual clearance aisles for cute and practical finds that won't cost you more than $10. Yep, you're welcome.
Target Clearance Finds Under $10
- Threshold Small Tapered Bin, $4.80 (orig. $6)
- A New Day Short Sleeve Ribbed T-Shirt, $6 (orig. $8)
- Universal Thread Slim Fit Rib Racerback Tank Top, $6 (orig. $8)
- Pillowfort Dotted Square Throw Pillow, $8 (orig. $10)
- Stars Above Paris Crossband Fur Slippers, $8.50 (orig. $10)
- Wild Fable Short Sleeve V-Neck Cinch Front Thermal Baby T-Shirt, $8.50 (orig. $10)
- Threshold 15 ounce 2-Pack Stoneware French Mug Set, $8.50 (orig. $10)
- Wild Fable Phone Crossbody Bag, $8.50 (orig. $10)
- Pyrex 2-Piece Round Glass Food Storage Value Pack, $8.99 (orig. $9.99)
- Juvale Metal Coffee Scoop 2-Pack, $9.99 (orig. $15.99)
Let's start with everyone's favorite section: Target fashion. We found quite a few cart-worthy additions from some of its customer-loved fashion lines Wild Fable, A New Day, and Stars Above. First up is this short-sleeve ribbed tee that comes in 18 colors and is on sale for just $6 right now. There's also this olive green racerback tank for 25 percent off and these fuzzy leopard-print slippers for 15 percent off.
As for the cheapest thing we found, it's this sleek and stylish storage bin. For less than $5 apiece, now's a good time to grab a couple to organize your closet, pantry, or desk. Speaking of Target home finds, we also came across these genius metal coffee scoops that double as sealing clips for your bag of grounds that are 38 percent off.
This is just a small selection of the incredible things you can save on this weekend. So if you're planning an online Target run, don't forget to add these cheap goodies to your cart.
