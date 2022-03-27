PSA: Everything from Target's Dollar Section Is Online — and It's Overflowing with So Many Cute Spring Finds
Target is where you end up buying those things you didn't know you needed until you saw them. We blame the retailer's popular dollar spot section, which is called Bullseye's Playground for a reason: It's where the adults get to "run around" having fun.
But did you know you don't even need to go to a Target IRL to shop its affordable goodies? Hot tip: You can get all the same cute finds from the dollar spot online.
This is especially nice because a) you don't have to leave the comfort of your couch, b) oftentimes things sell out quickly in stores, so there's still a chance to snag it from the website, and c) there's still a way for you to get in on the fun if your local Target doesn't happen to have the section.
Target's virtual Bullseye section is currently overflowing with tons of cheap finds for spring and Easter. Scroll down to shop our picks, including a few items you won't find in stores. You can thank us later!
Target Finds Under $10
Let's start with some of the most budget-friendly items, like this set that comes with four shakers and five glass jars for under $5. You could fill the shakers with spices and baking ingredients for your kitchen and use the jars to store cotton balls and cotton swabs in your bathroom. And whether you work from home or an office, these chic gold desk accessories are a must-have. There are also lots of dog-inspired finds that pet owners will love, including these cute metal storage containers that come with scoops for your furry friend's food and treats for only $10 and this set of decorative dog- and cat-shaped planters for the same price.
Target Finds Under $15
With Easter just around the corner, now's a good time to scoop up some new decorations. These adorable metal bunnies that come in various poses and sizes can be placed around your home or kept all together; a pack of four is going for just $11. Speaking of decor, these pretty pastel faux tulips may be the perfect way to spruce up your coffee table for spring and these hanging rope baskets will take your plant game to a new level (literally). And if you're hosting a charcuterie board party like everyone else on TikTok, these cheeky cotton dish towels are a great addition for your home.
This is just a small selection of what you can get from the Target Bullseye Playground this week. The section is always rotating with fresh picks, and we don't know how long these inexpensive finds above will be available, so we suggest hopping on them sooner rather than later.
