PSA: Everything from Target's Dollar Section Is Online — and It's Overflowing with So Many Cute Spring Finds

Let's start with some of the most budget-friendly items, like this set that comes with four shakers and five glass jars for under $5. You could fill the shakers with spices and baking ingredients for your kitchen and use the jars to store cotton balls and cotton swabs in your bathroom. And whether you work from home or an office, these chic gold desk accessories are a must-have. There are also lots of dog-inspired finds that pet owners will love, including these cute metal storage containers that come with scoops for your furry friend's food and treats for only $10 and this set of decorative dog- and cat-shaped planters for the same price.