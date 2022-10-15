Just when we thought we'd have to wait until after Thanksgiving to get deep discounts on hot items, Target gave us a sweet surprise by quietly dropping Black Friday sales — in October.

Ahead of the ultimate sale season, Target is slashing prices on some must-have products, and right now you can save big on home and tech — from Apple AirPods to iRobot Roombas. Now's your chance to grab those items you might have missed from Amazon's second Prime Day sale.

The best part? Target will be adding new deals each week leading up to the real Black Friday, so you can start saving on top electronics today. And don't worry about acting early and missing out on even better deals. Target is offering a holiday price match guarantee on any item purchased from now until December 24, so you can get the best price on all of your holiday shopping.

Products may sell out fast and sale prices will fluctuate, so be sure to add things to your cart sooner rather than later. Below, we rounded up some of Target's best Black Friday in October deals that you can shop now.

Best Headphones Deals

This may be one of the best times to upgrade old earbuds that keep falling out, or find headphones that cancel out background noise. Depending on your preferences, Target currently has deals on a variety of popular brands that offer high-quality sound for watching videos or listening to music.

The Apple AirPods Pro, which are $50 off, have a noise cancellation feature so the sound is more prominent and clear, plus silicone tips for added comfort. They also come with a MagSafe charging case for 24 hours of uninterrupted listening. The classic Apple AirPods also come with a convenient charging case and offer quality sound, and they're only $100 right now.

If you're looking for over-the-ear headphones, the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones bring the same noise-canceling technology and immersive sound, plus they have a long-lasting charge. Beats also has Bluetooth earbuds and sporty Powerbeats Pro earphones. Skullcandy's more budget-friendly options, like the Indy Evo Earbuds, are also on sale through October 15.

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); target.com

Best Smart TV Deals

Buying a TV is a big purchase, depending on the size of the space and how big you want to go. Target is offering sales on a number of TV brands and sizes, so you can find one that best fits your needs. The Samsung QLED 4K Smart TV provides a rich picture and quality sound, plus it's equipped with Bluetooth and voice assistant technology. You can snag the 50-inch TV for $70 off and the 85-inch option for $500 off.

The Vizio V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV also gives you immediate access to a number of apps, plus enhanced gaming technology, and it's available in 43- or 70-inch screens. The sleek LG OLED Smart TV, available in 42- to 55-inch screens, provides quality visuals and comes with built-in Google Assistant and Alexa for added convenience.

Buy It! LG 42-Inch OLED 4K Smart TV, from $1,149.99 (orig. $1,399.99); target.com

Best Speaker and Soundbar Deals

Enhance the acoustics of your TV viewing with a speaker system, or play music throughout your home with a soundbar while you can get great deals at Target. The Samsung B63M Soundbar not only provides surround sound, but it also has convenient features like game mode, bass boost, and night mode — a good option for night owls.

For an easy on-the-go speaker, the JBL Party Box provides high-intensity sound to boost any party atmosphere. Or for the ultimate quality sound, grab one of the many Sonos speaker or soundbar deals, such as this mini entertainment set that comes with a subwoofer. It gives your audio a big boost without a complicated setup.

Buy It! Sonos Entertainment Set with Soundbar and Mini Wireless Subwoofer, $673 (orig. $708); target.com

Target Robot Vacuum Deals

We love a gadget that does the work for us, which is why we're including some of the best robot vacuum sales, so you can spend time doing the things you love (unless cleaning is one of them, of course). The iRobot Roomba vacuums come in a variety of options, from obstacle avoidance to self-emptying, and there's also the iRobot Braava jet that helps clean up sticky messes and spills on hardwood floors.

The Roborock S5 Max is another robot mopper that one reviewer said "cleans so well," and is particularly helpful for in-between deep clean times — and it's a whopping $170 off. The Neato D8 has a unique D-shaped design so it can easily tackle corners, along with a quick boost feature so it stays charged for longer, and a turbo mode for a deeper clean. Top-selling vacuum maker Shark also has its own model: The Shark EZ Robot combines technology with efficiency, offering voice command features, a self-emptying station, and the ability to hold 45 days worth of dirt.

Buy It! iRobot Roomba j7 Self Emptying Vacuum with Obstacle Avoidance, $599.99 (orig. $799.99); target.com

