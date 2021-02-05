This $38 Kit Straightens Unruly Beards in Minutes (and Makes a Great Gift)

"This is legit the best thing I have ever done for my beard," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I have really thick, coarse, curly scruffy beard hair. It's awful… I hate the way it looks. But I figured I'd give this a try and boy howdy was it worth it. My hair, for the first time ever, is decently straight. It's much softer, hell, it's downright fluffy. And most importantly it's even looking. No more super awkward uneven spots of different lengths due to the curl. It feels amazing. It looks even more amazing."