This $38 Kit Straightens Unruly Beards in Minutes (and Makes a Great Gift)

Anyone who has a partner with a beard knows how unruly it can become. Knots and uneven patches are pretty common, and rough, unkempt hair can irritate both of you. So while there are plenty of romantic Valentine's Day gifts out there (some start at just $5), this year, it might be time to get something a little more functional — but just as fun.
Tame the Wild's Elite Beard Straightener Brush Kit is a saving grace for those with beards and their partners. The four-piece beard grooming kit includes all the essentials one would need to clean up their facial hair: soap, a double-sided comb, a carrying case, and, of course, a straightening brush.
The hair tool is basically like the coveted Revlon One-Step, but for beards. Heated bristles straighten the hair as it's brushed, making for simple upkeep that can be done in just a few minutes.
"This is legit the best thing I have ever done for my beard," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I have really thick, coarse, curly scruffy beard hair. It's awful… I hate the way it looks. But I figured I'd give this a try and boy howdy was it worth it. My hair, for the first time ever, is decently straight. It's much softer, hell, it's downright fluffy. And most importantly it's even looking. No more super awkward uneven spots of different lengths due to the curl. It feels amazing. It looks even more amazing."
Buy It! Tame's Elite Beard Straightener Brush Kit, $37.95; amazon.com
What sets this hot tool apart is its ability to keep users safe throughout the straightening process. Though it can reach 450 degrees Fahrenheit, like most straighteners, it also comes with anti-scald bristles that keep the face from feeling overheated or getting burnt. And since every hair type requires different maintenance, the brush has 12 different heat settings to ensure a more personalized use.
Another helpful safety feature: The straightener automatically turns off after 30 minutes, which will come in handy during rushed early mornings spent getting ready for work.
One shopper, who gifted the kit to their boyfriend, said it "made his beard so much longer and softer, he was absolutely in love and even said he will be using it everyday for now on!"
"The walnut orange soap smells amazing and the bamboo brush has a pleasant scent," another said. "Everything was high quality and was shipped and arrived at a reasonable time span considering we are in the middle of a pandemic. I'm in love with this product and anyone with a coarse unruly beard should give it a try."
There are so many Valentine's Day gift ideas out there, but few bring the barbershop home quite like this beard kit does. Shop the hilarious and useful set for just $38 on Amazon.