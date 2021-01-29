Thousands of Shoppers Are Replacing Their Sleepwear with This $21 Satin Pajama Set

Some would say that getting gussied up and going out for date night is their favorite pastime, but we're in an era where quarantine pants rule and loungewear is in constant rotation. Amazon shoppers have discovered a new way to feel "sexy" and "put together" by ditching their ratty old T-shirt and shorts — otherwise known as "sleepwear" — and upgrading to this best-selling silky-soft pajama set. And there are dozens of stylish patterns available, including a matching set with hearts on it that's perfect for Valentine's Day.
The Swomog Silk Satin Pajamas Set is known for its extremely soft texture, comfortable feel, and flattering fit, earning it more than 3,400 five-star ratings and 744 perfect reviews with shoppers raving that it's "a keeper" and is "definitely worth it." As a result, it has made its way onto Amazon's best seller list as the third top-rated pajama set to date. Best of all, these matching pajamas are just $21.
Buy It! Swomog Silk Satin Pajamas Set, $20.99–$23.99; amazon.com
The top has a classic, dress-shirt look with a notched collar and button details that line the front. It also has a fashionable breast pocket which ties the whole look together.The satin texture completely elevates the look, giving it come-hither vibes that your partner will definitely notice. Take it from one Amazon shopper who replaced her old shirt and shorts with this little number saying, "I wanted something cute! I bought these and my husband noticed how cute they look. I love how soft they are. I've bought four more pairs, and may get more."
And because these pajamas for women come in more than 50 different colors and styles, several other reviewers who call this their "go-to" and "new favorite" are buying them up in multiple patterns, from solid colors to nature prints. That way when one gets dirty, they can still experience that signature "silky smooth" texture every single night. But keep in mind, while satin is extremely soft, shoppers advise going up a size to accommodate its lack of stretch for the right fit.
"I've ordered pairs where it feels rough inside the pj's, or they fall apart in the wash," says an Amazon reviewer. "Well, these don't. They're soft on both the outside and inside. I kid you not, I've ordered over 30 different brands over the years on Amazon, and this one beats them all."
Another shopper who titled her review, "Perfect for classy and sexy ladies!" says she lives in these matching pajamas. "I bought three pairs a couple of months ago. They are super comfortable and sexy. The material is great and durable. I wash them every week and they still look like new. My husband loves them! Get them, you are worthy!"
Are you ready to treat yourself for Valentine's Day and beyond? Shop the Swomog Silk Satin Pajamas Set in every color for just $21. After all, you deserve to.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.