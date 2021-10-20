You Can Buy a Mini Washer-Dryer for Only $158 on Amazon — and It's Going Viral on TikTok
Doing laundry isn't the hardest of all the chores, but it can be time-consuming. Whether you have lugged your laundry to the nearest laundromat or have spent hours waiting for an open washer and dryer, then you know the struggle of doing laundry outside the home. While at-home washers and dryers may seem out of reach due to their expensive price points and tricky installation, laundry just got a whole lot easier thanks to this Super Deal Portable Washer-Dryer, available now on Amazon for $158.
The machine's side-by-side washer and dryer makes doing laundry a breeze, saving you time and space, even in the tiniest homes. You don't have to worry about insulation. Just plug in the machine, fill with water, and when your clothes are done washing, put the drainage tube in your bathtub or sink. It's no wonder the device recently went viral on TikTok.
The washer can hold up to eight pounds of laundry, which is equivalent to a medium-capacity washer. While you're washing the second load, throw your first load in the dryer, which can hold up to five pounds.
The washer-dryer duo is also tiny space-friendly, making it a perfect addition to a small apartment, bathroom, or kitchen. Thanks to its plastic body, the machine is lightweight enough to transport within or beyond your living space (think, camping and road trips).
While the machine is tiny, it packs a punch in terms of its performance. It features a powerful motor that ensures your clothes are cleaned and dried. You can also use the controls to time the cycles.
"We have a pipe busted in our apartment so we can't have a normal washer. So we put this one in our bathroom and have the gravity drain tube in the tub. Works amazing! And the spin dryer actually gets stuff really dry," one reviewer wrote.
Others reported how much time they've saved since purchasing. "We got tired of spending hours at a laundromat or families' houses to wash our laundry. With it being two of us, we can do laundry two to three times a week and not worry about clothes piling up. It also comes in handy when something is stained and needs to be washed right away," wrote a customer, while another called it the ″best investment ever.″
