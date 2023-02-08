Hosting a Super Bowl Party? These On-Sale Supplies Will Still Arrive on Time If You Order Today

You’ll be the MVP of your gathering

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 8, 2023 12:47 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials Tout
Photo: People / Pamela Jew

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, so whether you're hosting a decked-out watch party, attending one as an avid football fan, or simply tuning in for Rihanna's halftime show, now's the time to think about game-day essentials. We rounded up the best deals on Super Bowl party supplies at Amazon — and everything is going for less than $100 right now.

A winning Super Bowl party needs good food, drinks, decor, and company, of course. From football-themed bowls, bottle openers, and stress balls to practical purchases that will be useful long after the clock runs out, like crockpots and Fire TV sticks, find 13 Super Bowl party ideas below.

Whether your loyalty lies with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs or Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, there's something for everyone to enjoy while watching the Super Bowl 2023 on this list. Everything will still arrive before game day — but only if you order today with a Prime Membership. If you don't have one, sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Super Bowl Party Supplies on Sale

No Super Bowl party is complete without dip — lots of dip. Keep things festive with this football-shaped serving dish that has separate sections for whatever chips and dip combo your heart (or stomach) desires. Snag it for just $8 today.

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Fun Express Plastic Football Serving Dish, $8.49 (orig. $9.73); amazon.com

Football and beer go together like wine and The Bachelor, so you'll need a bottle opener handy on Sunday. This magnetic bottle opener is easily accessible on your fridge and it catches the caps so you won't find stragglers on the floor come Monday morning.

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! EieymctMagnetic Football Bottle Opener with Auto Catch, $17.95; amazon.com

Put your drinks on ice in this inflatable football field cooler, on sale for $18, and use these NFL can coolers to keep that beer or seltzer icy cold while it's in your hand. For other beverages, this 72-pack of plastic football cups is more festive than red Solo cups — and perfect for pre-kickoff beer pong. Place everything on top of these Chiefs or Eagles coasters, the latter of which are on sale for $20.

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! JOYIN 72-Pack Football-Themed Cups, $32.99; amazon.com

Get your own hands dirty before kickoff with this football-themed cornhole set. Even if you're watching from a colder climate, you can set up this crowd-pleasing game in your basement for some pre-game fun. Just beware that things could get competitive between opposing fans before the first pass is even thrown.

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! GoSports Football Cornhole Set, $79.99; amazon.com

Speaking of competitiveness, if you're watching with die-hard Chiefs or Eagles fans — or worse, both — these football-shaped stress balls might help keep passionate yelling at bay. And if not, they make for cute party favors.

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! GiftExpress Mini Football Stress Balls, $13.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

No matter who wins the game, you're sure to take the trophy for MVH (most valuable host) on Super Bowl Sunday 2023. Shop more game day essentials from Amazon that will arrive in time below.

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Creative Converting Kansas City Chiefs Dessert Plates, $16.99; amazon.com

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! YouTheFan NFL Coasters, $19.73 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Simple Modern Insulated NFL Stainless Steel Can Coolers, $19.99; amazon.com

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Civaner Inflatable Football Field Cooler, $28.99; amazon.com

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV Stick, $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Imprsv Super Bowl Party Light Up Frame, $32.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! Crock-Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $89.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Super Bowl Hosting Essentials
Amazon

Buy It! The Sports Vault Set of 4 NFL Philadelphia Eagles Steak Knives, $25.74; amazon.com

