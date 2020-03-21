This At-Home Workout Machine Is a Steal at Just $66

Image zoom

Small but mighty! If you’re looking to do full-body workouts at home these days, we’ve found an exceptional piece of affordable at-home exercise equipment to add to your cart and keep you occupied while social distancing.

The top-rated mini stepper machine from Sunny Health and Fitnes is a steal at $66 on Walmart. The compact piece of equipment has a near-perfect rating from shoppers who rave about its sleek design and overall value.

Unlike some stepper machines, this dynamic version offers a full-body workout because it comes with removable resistance bands that work your arms, shoulders, and core while the pedals work your glutes, thighs, and calves. For a more intense sweat, you can adjust the height of the stepper. Its built-in digital display makes it easy to track your steps, time, and calories burned.

The portable machine weighs just over 14 pounds and is small enough to store in a closet or under a table, making it easy to conceal when it’s not in use. It’s even compact enough to use under your desk while you work or near your television while you stream a show. Reviewers call it a “a little powerhouse” and a “fun way to exercise.”

Busy parents love it for squeezing in some exercise when they have a few free minutes; apartment dwellers and those who live in small spaces also give it a thumbs-up. “A great way to exercise when you can’t get outside and are short on time,” one reviewer wrote. “Easy to store and use whenever it’s convenient.”

“Really easy set-up… and gives you a great workout!” another chimed in. “It doesn’t take up space so you can put it just about anywhere.”

The fitness find comes with free shipping and returns for all shoppers. Since you may experience some delivery delays these days, add it to your cart now if you want to get your sweat on soon!

