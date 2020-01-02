I Tried the $40 Heated Blanket Amazon Shoppers Swear By — and Now I’m Obsessed Too

Image zoom Amazon

One of the most enjoyable things to do in the wintertime is to snuggle in bed with a warm blanket and a cup of tea, and the only thing better would be if the former was as heated as the latter. As a perennially cold person trying to survive New York City’s unrelenting winters, I have been looking for a good electric blanket that could keep me warm and toasty in my apartment — especially in my bedroom, where there’s no heater.

After much digging on the internet and many freezing nights in bed, I decided to trust the thousands of Amazon shoppers who have been raving about Sunbeam’s heated throw blanket. And they didn’t let me down: This $40 plush blanket, which currently has more than 1,300 positive reviews from customers, has become my go-to throw.

Buy It! Sunbeam Heated Throw Blanket, $39.99; amazon.com

Made of a super soft plush material, this electric blanket is exactly what I’ve been looking for — something that doesn’t sacrifice comfort for warmth, or vice versa. With the brand’s ThermoFine technology, heat gets evenly distributed across the material to provide consistent, easily adjustable warmth. The blanket comes with three temperature settings and automatically shuts itself off after three hours. What’s even better is that the blanket, once it has its control cords detached, is machine-washable and safe to go in the dryer on a tumble-low setting.

Like other Amazon customers, I’ve been using Sunbeam’s heated throw day and night and have found the medium setting to be a nice, comfortable warmth that puts me to sleep easily. One enamored shopper said, “The plush fabric is wonderful, and it heats up very quickly. I use it on the couch and to warm the bed before getting in. I just put it in between the covers, and in a few minutes, it’s warm!”

This throw is a “perfect companion for chilly nights,” wrote another. “It’s so soft and plush and very cozy while curling up to watch TV on the sofa. It also holds up well after washing.”

If you’re looking for some extra warmth and hygge in your home this cold season, you can pick up one of Sunbeam’s highly-rated heated throws in six different colors for just $40 each on Amazon. As a customer wrote, “This winter, it’s safe to say I will be living under this blanket.” And, indeed, this writer will be doing very much the same.

