Nina Dobrev’s Reusable Cloth Face Mask Is So Popular, It Sold Out Twice — but It’s Finally Back In Stock

If there’s one item everyone is shopping for right now, it’s face masks — and Summersalt’s three-pack of non-medical grade reusable cloth face coverings is such a hot commodity, it’s sold out two times already since launching. In fact, they’re so incredibly popular, Summersalt sold 30,000 of them in a mere two weeks.

So what makes these cloth face coverings so special? For starters, the three-pack includes two fun prints — a colorblock style and a multicolor graphic print — as well as a sleek plain black version. Second, they’re machine-washable, soft, and breathable, and come with ultra-comfortable adjustable ear straps. Third, they have three layers made from recycled materials — but that’s not the only thing you can feel good about when you buy them: For every pack sold, Summersalt is giving away one face mask to essential workers for non-profits serving at-risk communities.

If you’re looking to get your hands on Summersalt’s highly-coveted face coverings, you’re in luck because the three-pack is currently available for pre-order for just $32. We suggest adding yours to your shopping cart ASAP before they inevitably sell out again.

Buy It! Summersalt Face Coverings Pack of 3, $32; summersalt.com