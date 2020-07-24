Nina Dobrev’s Reusable Cloth Face Mask Is So Popular, It Sold Out Twice — but It’s Finally Back In Stock
Hurry and snag yours before it sells out again
Chances are you’ve seen Summersalt’s ultra-flattering, colorful, and stylish swimsuits while scrolling on social media (after all, the brand’s viral colorblock Sidestroke Swimsuit sold out 25 times and racked up a waitlist of over 10,000 people last year.) Or perhaps you’ve spotted one of the many celebs like Gigi Hadid or Priyanka Chopra sporting its basics, travel wear, and loungewear styles. Needless to say, Summersalt has become a go-to brand for stars, influencers, and regular folks alike, which is why we’re so excited that its cute reusable cloth face coverings (which Nina Dobrev was spotted wearing!) are finally back in stock.
If there’s one item everyone is shopping for right now, it’s face masks — and Summersalt’s three-pack of non-medical grade reusable cloth face coverings is such a hot commodity, it’s sold out two times already since launching. In fact, they’re so incredibly popular, Summersalt sold 30,000 of them in a mere two weeks.
So what makes these cloth face coverings so special? For starters, the three-pack includes two fun prints — a colorblock style and a multicolor graphic print — as well as a sleek plain black version. Second, they’re machine-washable, soft, and breathable, and come with ultra-comfortable adjustable ear straps. Third, they have three layers made from recycled materials — but that’s not the only thing you can feel good about when you buy them: For every pack sold, Summersalt is giving away one face mask to essential workers for non-profits serving at-risk communities.
If you’re looking to get your hands on Summersalt’s highly-coveted face coverings, you’re in luck because the three-pack is currently available for pre-order for just $32. We suggest adding yours to your shopping cart ASAP before they inevitably sell out again.
Buy It! Summersalt Face Coverings Pack of 3, $32; summersalt.com
