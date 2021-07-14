According to Experts, These Insect Repellents and Bug Bite Soothers Really Work

"I'm always the one who gets bit. My family and friends say that's why they keep me around for outdoor gatherings! Mosquitoes and black flies are the worst for me, as I also get severe allergic reactions to the bites, and I am beyond happy to report that I have not been bitten by any critters this time. I've been reapplying this cream every two to three hours, and even those no-see-ums leave me be!" raved one reviewer after putting the cream to the test.