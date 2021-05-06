Keep Your Vaccine Card Safe with These Functional (and Stylish) Cases and Protectors

You'll likely be carrying your vaccine card around with you for the foreseeable future, so it's vital to keep it protected. This little 3-by-4-inch immunization card contains important information, including the vaccine manufacturer and lot number, as well as where and when the shot was administered. You'll want to keep it handy for things like future events or traveling to different countries that may require vaccination. Fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed to travel to Europe this summer and can go outdoors without masks in small social settings.