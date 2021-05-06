Keep Your Vaccine Card Safe with These Functional (and Stylish) Cases and Protectors
Over 106 million Americans are reported to be fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you're one of them, you will have received a vaccine card as documentation and may be wondering what to do with it.
You'll likely be carrying your vaccine card around with you for the foreseeable future, so it's vital to keep it protected. This little 3-by-4-inch immunization card contains important information, including the vaccine manufacturer and lot number, as well as where and when the shot was administered. You'll want to keep it handy for things like future events or traveling to different countries that may require vaccination. Fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed to travel to Europe this summer and can go outdoors without masks in small social settings.
It's not recommended that you laminate your card in case something needs to be updated later if booster shots are necessary. There was a surge in sales of vaccine card protectors from Amazon in early April when the vaccine became available to adults in every U.S. state. These are removable plastic sleeves you can seal your card in, which are functional but not very stylish. That's why many sellers are now creating unique protectors.
Here are 17 vaccine card holders and lanyards that are effective (and stylish!) for storage:
- MadebyRandR Patterned Vaccine Card Holder Keychain with Clip, $10
- AA Creative Designs Co Leather Vaccine Card Holder, $18.99
- ThreadandPurls Vaccination Card Holder, $7.50
- SparklePickleStore Vaccinated I Am Vaccination Card Holder, $14
- EcoFriendlyGiftFinds Vaccination Card Holder, $9.90 (orig. $11)
- ThomasPark Vaccination Card Holder Keychain, $10.99
- SparklePickleStore Vaccine Card Protector, $11
- AprilandKiwi Genuine Leather Holder for Medical & Vaccination Cards, $16.90
- EvtodiCom Personalized Vaccine Cards Cover/Holder, $20.90
- SequoiaSeams Vaccination Card Holder, $20
- Mugwump Vaccination Record Card Protector, $11
- SparklePickleStore Glitter Vinyl Vaccine Card Protector, $12
- Aison Vaccine Card Protector 2-Pack, $10.99
- Pabawa Vaccination Card Holder Travel Passport Wallet, $9.99
- Vokflya CDC Vaccination Card Protector, $11.42 with coupon (orig. $12.96)
- Thread Wallets Key Chain Holder, $11
- Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Wide Lanyard, $10.50
On Etsy alone, there are currently just under 2,000 vaccine card cases available — and this $10 option from ThreadandPurls is a notable best-seller. It has a fold-over, wallet-like design with a single vinyl pocket to keep the card safe and ready to show when needed. According to the seller, the cases are slim enough to keep in your back pocket, which reviewers say is true. "Perfect size," one wrote. "Great way to store a vaccine card. Love the print and that it's not bulky at all."
While "vaccine passports" may be used for entering venues, institutions, or different countries, public health experts recommend that you continue to carry your immunization card with you. So if you do plan to visit Europe this summer once restrictions are lifted, this genuine leather case from Etsy seller EvtodiCom is a good place to store your travel essentials. It features a half pocket for your passport and a transparent pocket for your vaccine card so it's easily visible. For a few extra dollars, you can have the front cover personalized with your name.
Buy It! EvtodiCom Personalized Vaccine Cards Cover/Holder, $20.90; etsy.com
If you've already purchased a plastic protective sleeve for your vaccine card, you can still make it stylish with a patterned lanyard. Over 3,400 Amazon shoppers have given this one from Thread Wallets a five-star rating. Made from durable polyester and genuine leather, this highly reviewed neck lanyard has a sleek design that can be clipped on your vaccine card sleeve, keys, or wallet. It costs $11 and comes in 33 solid colors and playful patterns. Plus, the brand sells wrist lanyards for the same price if you want something a little smaller.
Finding something that fits your personal style is a whole lot easier thanks to these sellers. Many of the options cost between $8 to $20, which isn't bad for something that you'll be carrying around everywhere.
Scroll down to shop more functional and stylish vaccination card holders, sleeves, and lanyards to keep this important document protected.
