50+ Stores Offering Free Shipping, Extended Returns, and More Incredible Offers Right Now
Popular retailers like Nordstrom, Target, and Kohl’s are offering shoppers complimentary shipping
If you’re in need of a little retail therapy, we know just where you should shop.
In response to widespread coronavirus-related store closures, many retailers are now offering free shipping, free returns, and even extended return windows, making it easy for shoppers to save and get what they need from the comfort and safety of their homes. Brands like Nordstrom, Spanx, and Rothy’s are just a few offering customers complimentary shipping and returns on all orders — no minimum purchase required. While many other popular retailers require a minimum for free shipping, most are relatively low and easy to score.
And in an effort to practice social distancing, many stores are also offering contactless curbside pickup at some or all locations. Big chains like Target, Kohl’s, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and The Home Depot are among the stores offering on-site pickup options in addition to special shipping and return policies.
Additional details about stores’ minimum purchase requirements and extended return windows are listed below. What’s more, many of them are offering incredible deals and massive sales. (We’re looking at you, Nordstrom, Old Navy, and Gap!)
Retailers Offering Free Shipping:
- Aeropostale (orders $50+)
- American Eagle (orders $50+)
- Apple
- Athleta (orders $25+)
- Banana Republic (orders $25+)
- BaubleBar (orders $35+)
- Bed Bath & Beyond (orders $39+, extended 240-day return window)
- Best Buy (orders $35+)
- Bloomingdale’s (free shipping until April 12)
- Brooklinen
- Buffy
- Buybuy Baby (orders $39+)
- Coach (extended 30-day window once stores reopen)
- Cost Plus World Market (orders $49+)
- CVS (orders $35+)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods (orders $49+)
- Draper James (orders $75+)
- DSW
- Kohl’s (orders $50+)
- JCPenney (orders $49+, 30-day extended return window once stores reopen)
- Fabletics (orders $49.95+)
- Gap (orders $25+)
- Hush Puppies
- H&M (orders $25+)
- J.Crew (complimentary with free J.Crew Rewards membership)
- Kmart (order $59+)
- Lands’ End (orders $75+)
- Le Creuset
- Lilly Pulitzer (free returns within 15 days)
- Loft (orders $25+)
- L.L.Bean (orders $50+)
- Madewell (complimentary with free Madewell Insider membership)
- New Balance (orders $50+)
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot (orders $45+)
- Old Navy (orders $25+)
- Overstock
- Pottery Barn
- Ray-Ban
- Rothy’s
- Saks Fifth Avenue (free with code FREESHIP)
- Sears (orders $59+)
- Sephora (free shipping through May 1; 60-day extended return window)
- Soma Intimates (orders $100+; extended 120-day return window)
- Spanx
- Staples (limited-time offer)
- Sur La Table (orders $59+)
- Target (three-week extended return window)
- The Home Depot (thousands of eligible items)
- Urban Outfitters (orders $50+)
- Wayfair (orders $49+)
- Zappos
Since some of these free shipping offers are set to expire, be sure to take advantage of these savings while you can.
