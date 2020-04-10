50+ Stores Offering Free Shipping, Extended Returns, and More Incredible Offers Right Now

Image zoom Ted S Warren/AP/Shutterstock

If you’re in need of a little retail therapy, we know just where you should shop.

In response to widespread coronavirus-related store closures, many retailers are now offering free shipping, free returns, and even extended return windows, making it easy for shoppers to save and get what they need from the comfort and safety of their homes. Brands like Nordstrom, Spanx, and Rothy’s are just a few offering customers complimentary shipping and returns on all orders — no minimum purchase required. While many other popular retailers require a minimum for free shipping, most are relatively low and easy to score.

And in an effort to practice social distancing, many stores are also offering contactless curbside pickup at some or all locations. Big chains like Target, Kohl’s, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and The Home Depot are among the stores offering on-site pickup options in addition to special shipping and return policies.

Additional details about stores’ minimum purchase requirements and extended return windows are listed below. What’s more, many of them are offering incredible deals and massive sales. (We’re looking at you, Nordstrom, Old Navy, and Gap!)

Retailers Offering Free Shipping:

Since some of these free shipping offers are set to expire, be sure to take advantage of these savings while you can.

