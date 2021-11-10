You Can Get a Triple Discount on the Air Purifier Shoppers Call a 'Godsend' Thanks to Our Exclusive Code
There are sales, and then there are sales on sales. But what about a sale on top of two sales? There's nothing better than getting a good deal, especially when there is a triple discount involved. That's the case with this air purifier, which Amazon shoppers call a "godsend" for their homes.
The Storebary air purifier is an air cleaning machine comprised of pre-filter, HEPA, and activated carbon filters. These filters work together to capture 99.97 percent of particles, including dust, pet dandruff, smoke and other odors, and pollen. The panel will change colors to indicate air quality — red for bad and blue for good — giving you updates on the status in real time and adjusting the fan speed as needed. And unlike some bulky air purifiers, the Storebary model has a sleek and minimal design.
All Amazon shoppers can score $30 off the air purifier right now thanks to a coupon on the product page, but only Prime members can receive an extra $30 off by logging into their accounts and purchasing. Additionally, PEOPLE readers can save $20.40 more with our exclusive code C38AP11221 when inserted at checkout. (Note: The code discount may vary if you do not have a Prime membership.)
Despite this purifier being relatively new (it only launched earlier this year, Amazon shoppers are saying it's comparable to high-end brands. "I've compared this to my Molekule AirMini+ and my friend's Blue Air Pure and the Storebary C380 has elements from both of them," a shopper wrote.
You can even use this purifier overnight without disturbance since there's a sleep mode that turns off the lights on the display panel. "Sleep mode is very quiet and is the reason I may purchase one for my bedroom," one reviewer wrote.
Pet owners in particular rave about this Storebary air purifier. "I also needed an air purifier because of my new pup. While she doesn't smell bad, she brings in all sorts of outdoor smells that linger around the living room, dining, and kitchen areas," an Amazon shopper wrote. "This air purifier (my first one ever) has been a Godsend… No outside or dog smells anymore!"
