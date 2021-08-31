These Non-Toxic Reusable Containers Are Perfect for School Lunches, and They Just Launched in Kids' Sizes
Reusable containers are a great way to reduce plastic waste because they're affordable and easy to clean. But stuffing one into your bag when you're rushing out the door can be cumbersome, especially if you're worried about it leaking mid-commute. Luckily, Stojo set out to create a more convenient option with its collapsible food storage containers. And this month it released Stojo Jr., a collection of eco-friendly miniature containers, to help kids practice healthy habits and make a positive impact on our environment.
The pint-sized line includes three must-have items for school: a collapsible water bottle, a sippy cup, and a sandwich box. Each container is made with BPA-free silicone and doesn't contain phthalates, lead, or glues, so your kids' food won't come in contact with any harmful chemicals. Stojo even went a step further by having its silicone LFGB-certified, which is a comprehensive European standard for food-grade products. It's available in six cute colors and is dishwasher safe.
With an attached screw-on lid, the Jr. Bottle is a great way for kids to stay hydrated during gym class or soccer games. It holds up to 14 ounces, has a leak-proof seal, and only weighs 4.8 ounces. Best of all, it folds down to 3.3 inches, making it easy to throw into any size backpack.
If your kiddo likes drinking out of a straw, consider the Jr. Cup. The compact travel mug can be used with hot or cold drinks, and it comes with a matching lid and sleeve. Worried about losing the reusable straw? Don't be. Simply bend it to make it fit inside the empty cup.
The Jr. Box can replace single-use plastic sandwich bags and it's the perfect accessory for road trips or picnics. It measures 6.5 by 2.5 inches — which is enough room for a sandwich, apple slices, or hummus — and the locking lid protects food from getting crushed in your bag. Plus, the box is microwave safe and collapses for easy storage.
Whether your kiddo is heading to school, sports games, or playdates, it's never too early to start teaching them about healthy habits. Stock up on these travel-friendly reusable containers today and show them how fun (and easy!) it is to be kind to the environment.
