These Non-Toxic Reusable Containers Are Perfect for School Lunches, and They Just Launched in Kids' Sizes

Reusable containers are a great way to reduce plastic waste because they're affordable and easy to clean. But stuffing one into your bag when you're rushing out the door can be cumbersome, especially if you're worried about it leaking mid-commute. Luckily, Stojo set out to create a more convenient option with its collapsible food storage containers. And this month it released Stojo Jr., a collection of eco-friendly miniature containers, to help kids practice healthy habits and make a positive impact on our environment.