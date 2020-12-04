This S’mores Maker Lets You Roast Marshmallows Inside — and It’s 41% Off at Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Back in our day, if you wanted to make a s’more, you’d have to build a fire outside, search for fallen sticks, and somehow balance your prepared graham crackers and chocolate on your lap while you roasted your marshmallows. Well, it turns out technology has advanced since then, and you can now purchase an entire s’mores-making kit that works both inside and outside. And we found the customer-loved Sterno Family Fun S’mores Maker on sale at Amazon for just $24.

This s’mores-making kit includes two built-in food-prep stations, one can of the brand’s heat fuel, a roasting screen for even toasting and flame protection, and two stainless steel roasting forks. All you have to do is place your ingredients in the designated slots, light the heat fuel can in the middle of the platter, cover the flame with the screen, and get roasting. There’s even a spot for your prepared graham crackers and chocolate so that you can easily slip the marshmallows in once they’re sufficiently golden.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Sterno Family Fun S’mores Maker, $23.49 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

“This s’mores maker is easy to set up and works great,” one reviewer shared. “My kids love using this around the kitchen counter. The Sterno fuel container is very simple to open and light. The flame is not too big and is protected under a wire mesh screen. You can roast two marshmallows simultaneously. It takes less than five minutes from unboxing to roasting marshmallows. I’d recommend this for any family with kids that like s’mores even during winter!”

Another shopper wrote: “I wanted a unique, affordable gift for my teenager for Christmas, and I definitely found it! Read reviews on other s'mores makers and very happy I chose this one. She absolutely loves this. Now we have s'mores indoors quick and easy and safely any time.”

If you’re looking for a way to keep your kids occupied indoors this winter or shopping for fun holiday gifts, you can’t go wrong with this s’mores maker. We could all use a little more joy in our lives these days, and it doesn’t get much better than making a gooey s’more from the comfort of your kitchen. Shop the Sterno Family Fun S’mores Maker for 41 percent off at Amazon now.