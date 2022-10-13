If You've Ever Wanted to Stay in the 'Ghostbusters' Fire House, Now's Your Chance to Give it a Shot

Hunt ghosts through the night at the Ghostbusters firehouse

Ingrid Vasquez
Published on October 13, 2022
If you ain't afraid of no ghosts, we know where you should be on Halloween night!

Sony and vacation rental company Vacasa have joined forces to offer a Ghostbusters-themed experience at a private two-bedroom, three-story firehouse, similar to the one from the iconic 1984 film.

From Oct. 28 to 31, one group of up to five lucky guests will have the opportunity to start their own ghost-extermination business, in a rental property located in Portland, Oregon that was built in the early 1900s and is filled with multiple living quarters and a full kitchen.

In a nod to the year that the film was released, the stay is priced at just $19.84 per night.

The stay will be available to book on a first-come, first-served basis, at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 through Vacasa.com.

Although the original film took place across the country in New York, Vacasa is promising to give fans as real of an experience as it gets!

Once guests make their arrival, they will quickly find Ecto-1, the Ghostbusters' vehicle, parked in the firehouse bay.

Upon entering the front door, guests will be greeted by the cursed painting of "Vigo the Carpathian," the desk of Ghostbusters secretary Janine Melnitz, and a ringing phone.

Around the firehouse, guest will also find all the essentials needed to catch wandering spirits — an Ecto-Containment Unit, ghost traps, an Aura Video-Analyzer, proton packs, and a P.K.E. Meter.

Not only will guests be able to wear the famous Ghostbusters fight suits, but StayPuft marshmallows and cheezy crackers will be available to snack on through the night.

It should be a fun weekend — but if you happen to open the fridge and see Zuul, we strongly recommend you get out of there as fast as you can.

