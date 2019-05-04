Happy Star Wars Day! Celebrate With These 20 Amazon Deals

Star Wars Day is officially here and to celebrate, we rounded up some of the best gifts and fan gear from Amazon that’s on sale for the special day. Whether you’re rebel scum or prefer to walk on the dark side, there’s something here for every Star Wars fan. May the Fourth only comes once a year, but true fandom is forever, so we say grab something special for your favorite aspiring Jedi or treat yourself! Fast, these special Star Wars Day deals and sales will go.
Star Wars Popcorn Maker
Fire this up before your next Star Wars movie marathon or anytime you want a healthy snack to munch on at home.
Star Wars Darth Baker Pun Apron
Let them know who’s the baddest baker in all of the galaxy with this punny apron.
Star Wars Lightsaber Chopsticks Pair
Saber your next meal with these glowing chopsticks, also known as “chopsabers.”
Star Wars Rubie’s Yoda Pet Costume
Your furry friend can get in on the fandom too with this fun Yoda-inspired getup that comes in three sizes.
ThinkGeek Star Wars R2-D2 Car Charger
While it would be nice to use the force to quickly refuel your phone whenever your battery is running low, this car charger is the next best thing.
Star Wars Millennium Falcon Sweatshirt
Make every day feel like Star Wars Day with this comfy, vintage-inspired graphic sweatshirt, which you can pair with just about anything.
Hasbro Trivial Pursuit: Star Wars the Black Series Edition
Put your Star Wars knowledge to the test with this Trivial Pursuit game, which includes 1,800 questions covering every movie in the franchise. Split your group into teams or compete solo to determine who’s the most knowledgeable in all of the galaxy.
Star Wars Lightsaber Umbrella
This sturdy umbrella, which features nine different colored lightsabers poles, will protect you from rain and hail — and whatever else the dark side brings your way.
Star Wars Loungefly Darth Vader 3D Molded Nylon Backpack
Fans from Padawans to grownups can sport this backpack to the office, school, gym, and more. And it’s just the thing to bring with you for a trip to the new Star Wars Land opening this month.
Star Wars Millennium Falcon Metal Bottle Opener
Crack open a cold one in less than 12 parsecs (take that, Han!) with a little help from this sleek bottle opener.
Star Wars Darth Vader Blanket With Sleeves
Snuggle up with this Vader-esque blanket, which also comes in styles inspired by Wookiees, Jedi Knight robes, Kylo Ren’s suit, and Rey’s iconic outfit.
Star Wars Death Star Cheese Board and Tools Set
Feed your fleet with cheese, crackers, fresh fruit, and anything else you like to serve at parties atop this Death Star cheese board with knives and tools inside.
Star Wars R2-D2 Mini Stir Popcorn Popper
Put R2-D2 to work next time you’re craving something salty. This Droid-inspired gizmo can whip up six cups of fresh popcorn in less than five minutes.
Star Wars 3D Illusion Night Light
Every home — whether it be in a big city or near the far reaches of the outer rim — could use a soft night light in dark rooms and hallways in the evening, and this fun piece, which projects R2-D2, the Millenium Falcon, or the Death Star in various colors, is the perfect choice for Star Wars fans.
Star Wars Ornate Vader Helmet Sweatshirt
Add just a touch of the dark side to your wardrobe with this cozy, slim-fit Vader sweatshirt.
Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid
Operate this droid from your smartphone and watch it zoom around your house. You can also program it to do all sorts of things with a little help from the Sphero Edu app, which teaches kids STEM skills while they play with it.
Hasbro Monopoly Game: Star Wars 40th Anniversary Special Edition
We didn’t think it was possible, but Hasbro just made their classic game even more fun with this intergalactic version that pairs the Empire against the Rebels and features your favorite characters from Star Wars: A New Hope.
Star Wars Two-Quart Slow Cooker
Dump your ingredients in and let this slow cooker work its magic to make delicious meals while you’re out — no Jedi mind tricks necessary!
