Happy Star Wars Day! Celebrate With These 20 Amazon Deals

The force is strong with these gifts and fun finds, which are currently on sale on Amazon
By Jessica Leigh Mattern
May 04, 2019 08:46 AM

1 of 20

Star Wars Day is officially here and to celebrate, we rounded up some of the best gifts and fan gear from Amazon that’s on sale for the special day. Whether you’re rebel scum or prefer to walk on the dark side, there’s something here for every Star Wars fan. May the Fourth only comes once a year, but true fandom is forever, so we say grab something special for your favorite aspiring Jedi or treat yourself! Fast, these special Star Wars Day deals and sales will go.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Star Wars Popcorn Maker

Fire this up before your next Star Wars movie marathon or anytime you want a healthy snack to munch on at home.

Buy It! Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker, $49.96 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

3 of 20

Star Wars Darth Baker Pun Apron

Let them know who’s the baddest baker in all of the galaxy with this punny apron.

Buy It! Star Wars Darth Baker Pun Apron, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

Star Wars Lightsaber Chopsticks Pair

Saber your next meal with these glowing chopsticks, also known as “chopsabers.”

Buy It! Star Wars Lightsaber Chopsticks Pair, $9.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Advertisement

5 of 20

Star Wars Rubie’s Yoda Pet Costume

Your furry friend can get in on the fandom too with this fun Yoda-inspired getup that comes in three sizes.

Buy It! Star Wars Rubie’s Yoda Pet Costume, $11.77 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

6 of 20

ThinkGeek Star Wars R2-D2 Car Charger

While it would be nice to use the force to quickly refuel your phone whenever your battery is running low, this car charger is the next best thing.

Buy It! ThinkGeek Star Wars R2-D2 Car Charger, $40.02 (orig. $46.79); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Sweatshirt

Make every day feel like Star Wars Day with this comfy, vintage-inspired graphic sweatshirt, which you can pair with just about anything.  

Buy It! Star Wars Millennium Falcon Sweatshirt, $44.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

Hasbro Trivial Pursuit: Star Wars the Black Series Edition

Put your Star Wars knowledge to the test with this Trivial Pursuit game, which includes 1,800 questions covering every movie in the franchise. Split your group into teams or compete solo to determine who’s the most knowledgeable in all of the galaxy.

Buy It! Hasbro Trivial Pursuit: Star Wars the Black Series Edition, $21.11 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Advertisement

9 of 20

Star Wars Lightsaber Umbrella

This sturdy umbrella, which features nine different colored lightsabers poles, will protect you from rain and hail — and whatever else the dark side brings your way.

Buy It! LED Lightsaber Umbrella, $25.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

Star Wars Loungefly Darth Vader 3D Molded Nylon Backpack

Fans from Padawans to grownups can sport this backpack to the office, school, gym, and more. And it’s just the thing to bring with you for a trip to the new Star Wars Land opening this month.

Buy It! Loungefly Darth Vader 3D Molded Nylon Backpack, $39.99 (orig. $48); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

Star Wars Millennium Falcon Metal Bottle Opener

Crack open a cold one in less than 12 parsecs (take that, Han!) with a little help from this sleek bottle opener.

Buy It! Star Wars Millennium Falcon Metal Bottle Opener, $3.60 (orig. $4.94); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

Star Wars Darth Vader Blanket With Sleeves

Snuggle up with this Vader-esque blanket, which also comes in styles inspired by Wookiees, Jedi Knight robes, Kylo Ren’s suit, and Rey’s iconic outfit.

Buy It! Star Wars Darth Vader Blanket With Sleeves, $23.99 (orig. $29.95); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

Star Wars Death Star Cheese Board and Tools Set

Feed your fleet with cheese, crackers, fresh fruit, and anything else you like to serve at parties atop this Death Star cheese board with knives and tools inside.

Buy It! Star Wars Death Star Cheese Board and Tools Set, $34.99 (orig. $44.95); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

Star Wars R2-D2 Mini Stir Popcorn Popper

Put R2-D2 to work next time you’re craving something salty. This Droid-inspired gizmo can whip up six cups of fresh popcorn in less than five minutes.

Buy It! Star Wars R2-D2 Mini Stir Popcorn Popper, $19.42 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

Star Wars 3D Illusion Night Light

Every home — whether it be in a big city or near the far reaches of the outer rim — could use a soft night light in dark rooms and hallways in the evening, and this fun piece, which projects R2-D2, the Millenium Falcon, or the Death Star in various colors, is the perfect choice for Star Wars fans.

Buy It! Star Wars 3D Illusion Night Light, $19.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

Star Wars Ornate Vader Helmet Sweatshirt

Add just a touch of the dark side to your wardrobe with this cozy, slim-fit Vader sweatshirt.

Buy It! Star Wars Ornate Vader Helmet Sweatshirt, $44.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid

Operate this droid from your smartphone and watch it zoom around your house. You can also program it to do all sorts of things with a little help from the Sphero Edu app, which teaches kids STEM skills while they play with it.

Buy It! Star Wars R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid, $52.24 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

Hasbro Monopoly Game: Star Wars 40th Anniversary Special Edition

We didn’t think it was possible, but Hasbro just made their classic game even more fun with this intergalactic version that pairs the Empire against the Rebels and features your favorite characters from Star Wars: A New Hope.

Buy It! Hasbro Monopoly Game: Star Wars 40th Anniversary Special Edition, $21.79 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

Star Wars Two-Quart Slow Cooker

Dump your ingredients in and let this slow cooker work its magic to make delicious meals while you’re out — no Jedi mind tricks necessary!

Buy It! Star Wars Two-Quart Slow Cooker, $11.42 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.