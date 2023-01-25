Shoppers Are Using This Portable Under-Desk Bike to Stay 'Active Almost Every Day,' and It's on Sale

It’s lightweight and folds in half for easy storage

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Published on January 25, 2023 10:00 PM

Stamina Products InStride Portable Folding Cycle
Photo: Target

Between chilly temperatures, busy schedules, and general wintertime fatigue, it can be hard to motivate yourself to exercise every day, let alone at all. If you want to incorporate more activity into your day, an under-desk fitness machine may be your solution: These space-saving devices, like walking pads and ellipticals, have become increasingly popular, particularly for remote workers — and right now, you can find a shopper-loved portable exercise machine on sale at Target.

The Stamina InStride Folding Cycle easily fits under your desk, table, or couch, and it's marked down to just $64 today. It offers a range of motion and adjustable resistance for both arms and legs, allowing you to get moderate cardio exercise without having to leave your cozy home.

Stamina Products InStride Portable Folding Cycle
Target

Buy It! Stamina InStride Folding Cycle, $63.99 (orig. $79.99); target.com

The Stamina cycle is lightweight at just over 6 pounds, but it can support a person who's up to 250 pounds. It has adjustable foot straps and textured pedals, so your sneakers won't slip off. It also has non-slip rubber feet on the bottom, making it safe to use on any type of surface.

If you're looking for an upper body workout, place the device on a table or desk and use your arms to pedal. To increase the resistance and give yourself a challenge, simply turn the control dial in the center of the machine. In a review, one shopper confirmed that it's "easy to adjust for an easy or intense workout."

You can track how long you've pedaled on the easy-to-read LCD monitor, and if you're looking for a more advanced routine, take advantage of the included free access to müüv, an audio coaching app. The app provides personalized coaching through its smart audio technology, with the goal to move 500 minutes per month.

When the Stamina cycle is not in use, you can fold it in half to store in a closet or under the bed. A customer noted that it's "easy to carry around" and that you can "bring it anywhere" in your home — and they're one of several to mention its portability.

But most of all, shoppers like the convenience. One person shared that "it's made it possible… to be active almost every day," and another simply said the machine "invigorates" them, so much so that they use it "several times each day." A different person mentioned that they can now "cycle in any weather."

Grab the Stamina InStride Folding Cycle while it's on sale for just $64 at Target.

