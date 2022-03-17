Happy St. Patrick's Day! See How the Stars Are Celebrating

From wearing their best green outfits to dealing with mischievous leprechauns, see how these celebs are honoring the lucky holiday

By Diane J. Cho March 17, 2022 04:16 PM

Miranda Lambert

Credit: miranda lambert/instagram

The Country star and husband Brendan McLoughlin flew to the homeland to celebrate the day with big smiles and a nice pint of Guinness.

"Happy St. Patrick's day from the Mcloughlin's! 🍀💖," Lambert wrote on Instagram, adding hashtags #homeland and #Ireland.

Kerry Washington

The actress sham-rocked silly themed antennae on her Instagram, and in her Stories, shared the fun fact that she was "named for [Ireland's] County Kerry."

Rebel Wilson

The actress spent quality time and shared a nice big pint with mate Ant Middleton.

Elizabeth Banks

Naughty leprechauns had a bit of fun at the actress' home today. Banks shared photos of her bathroom and toilet, which was left with a green surprise, and wrote, "Leprechauns are real a-holes."

"What did they do at your house?" she asked, as her followers giggled in the comments.

Reba McEntire

The singer wants you to "put a little sparkle in your shamrock today!" 

"Happy St. Patrick's Day! ✨☘️," McEntire captioned her emerald photo.

Kate Middleton and Prince William

Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal couple kicked off the holiday with the Irish Guards at an annual parade and celebration in Aldershot. Along the way, they stopped to witness the cutest young spectator share a sweet moment with her dad.

Kate and William broke into smiles as they watched Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money jokingly place a bearskin hat on the head of his 20-month-old daughter, Gaia. 

Ryan Seacrest

The TV host has spoken: "silly glasses are better than beer googles," and we can't help but agree.

Jimmy Fallon

The Tonight Show host shared a throwback with pal Kermit the Frog and quoted a few lines from the muppet's famous song, "It's Not Easy Being Green."

Salma Hayek

The actress pulled out a whole slideshow of her best green looks, starting with the cutest St. Patrick's Day throwback with Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

Kim Kardashian

Credit: kim kardashian/instagram

The SKIMS mogul shared several moments of her family's celebration on her Instagram Stories, including a visit from leprechauns who threw a big party while her kids were asleep. The mom of four posted clips of the evidence: leprechaun footprints, a big glittery bath and jars of spilled Lucky Charms.

Courteney Cox

The actress and her pups put on their Irish flag finest to send a loving shoutout to her Irish fiancé, Johnny McDaid.

Molly Sims

The star is clearly feeling the luck of the Irish.

