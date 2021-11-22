The Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags save up to 80 percent more space than traditional storage methods and lie almost completely flat. The three-pack is available in a variety of sizes (small, medium, large, and jumbo), and you can even order a six-count variety pack if you want a little bit of everything. Each set also includes a small pump to remove excess air and make the bags super compact. They're made with heavy-duty materials that are resistant to tearing, and they're reusable. The best part is they're compatible with any vacuum you already have, so you don't have to fuss with any extra parts. Simply add your puffy coats, bulky blankets, and off-season clothes, seal the bag, and use your vacuum or the included pump to suck out the air.