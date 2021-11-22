These Space-Saving Bags Are the Secret to Downsizing Your Closet Without Getting Rid of Anything, and They're on Sale
Although traditional storage bins and bags are supposed to organize your things, they can actually take up more space than perhaps you originally intended. This is why thousands of shoppers are turning to vacuum seal bags instead. Luckily, you don't need to spend a ton of money to optimize your closet either. We found a three-pack of these innovative bags on Amazon that's on sale for just $13. Plus, we secured an exclusive code that gets you an additional discount at checkout until November 29.
The Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags save up to 80 percent more space than traditional storage methods and lie almost completely flat. The three-pack is available in a variety of sizes (small, medium, large, and jumbo), and you can even order a six-count variety pack if you want a little bit of everything. Each set also includes a small pump to remove excess air and make the bags super compact. They're made with heavy-duty materials that are resistant to tearing, and they're reusable. The best part is they're compatible with any vacuum you already have, so you don't have to fuss with any extra parts. Simply add your puffy coats, bulky blankets, and off-season clothes, seal the bag, and use your vacuum or the included pump to suck out the air.
The bags are already 15 percent off, and when you use code 05BFSPACE at checkout, you'll get an additional 5 percent off. What's more, you can browse the brand's collection of vacuum seal bags here, and the promo code will be automatically applied to your order.
It should be no surprise that these bags have five-star ratings from more than 3,400 shoppers who say they're great for storing seasonal clothes, bedding, and more. "I've used these bags before and they are so helpful. Even used the medium one for travel and I had tons of extra suitcase room," wrote one five-star reviewer. "The clothes don't come out wrinkled at all as long as you fold them nicely before placing them in the bag, then the air sucks out keeping them safe and sound and very compact."
The Spacesaver Premium storage bags really are the secret to downsizing your closet without actually getting rid of anything, and while they're on sale you might as well order more than one set. The deal only lasts a few more days, so don't hesitate to add them to your cart.
