This Genius Portable Speaker Is Waterproof, Dustproof, and Shockproof — and You Can Get It on Amazon

Image zoom Sony/Amazon

Summer is finally here, which means it’s time to start enjoying backyard BBQs, pool parties, and beach days. While planning the guest list and menu are the most important parts of any event, setting the mood with the right music should also be at the top of your list. After you’ve spent the time and energy to put together the perfect summer playlist, you’re going to want to make sure you can play it loud enough for all your guests to enjoy.

If you don’t have a sound system set up in your backyard or are looking for a more compact option that you can carry around, we suggest checking out the Sony SRS-XB32 Portable Bluetooth Speaker. The handy gadget is a full-range portable speaker that offers a three-dimensional listening experience thanks to its extra bass and live sound modes. It also boasts a multicolored strobe light and fun flashing lights that will sync to the beat of your music. In other words, it’s a party in your pocket.

Weighing less than two pounds, the compact device is totally portable and easy to pack for upcoming summer trips. And did we mention it’s totally waterproof too? Yes, you read that right — the speaker will continue to play music even when fully submerged in water. As an owner of this high-tech gadget, I can fully attest to its water-resistant capabilities. I once accidentally dropped it in the pool, and it just kept playing tunes. Once I fished it out, it continued to work as normal, and I could actually see the water coming out of the device as it dried out.

The speaker is also dustproof, so you can take to the beach or on dusty hiking trails without any issues, and shockproof, so you don’t have to worry about dropping it. With details like this, it makes sense that the portable speaker has racked up a near-perfect rating on Amazon since it launched just two months ago.

“This portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for playing music outdoors when either on the go or just in your backyard relaxing. It’s great to have while swimming, grilling, or just sitting by the fire pit. Battery life is great and the sound quality is very good considering the speaker’s smaller size. Highly recommend,” raved one shopper.”

“I needed a versatile speaker — something I could take to the beach, into the backyard while gardening, and into the spa bathroom. This Sony Bluetooth exceeds my expectations for convenience and sound quality,” said another. “The sound clarity is superior and impressive compared to other portable speakers. There’s much depth and range of frequency- something lacking in similar products. It’s something I’ll use daily. Because the Sony speaker uses Bluetooth, it’s not Wi-Fi-dependent and gives me greater freedom.”

I also love that the lightweight speaker can also be controlled directly from my phone thanks to Sony’s Fiestable app, and that it can connect with up to 100 other wireless Bluetooth speakers for a full surround sound experience. But the best part? The portable device has up to 24 hours of battery life, so I never have to worry about it losing its charge while I’m out and about.

At $118 a speaker, it is definitely an investment, but seeing as how quickly it’s become one of my summer essentials, it’s totally worth the price.

Image zoom Sony/Amazon

Buy It! Sony SRS-XB32 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $118; amazon.com