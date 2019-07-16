Hurry! This 55-Inch TV Is 33% Off Right Now — but Not for Long

Image zoom Amazon

Amazon shoppers, get your credit cards at the ready! Amazon Prime Day may be wrapping up in a few hours time, but the mega-retailer just dropped one of its best deals so far on the Sony KD55X750F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV.

Normally priced at $748, the sleek smart TV is currently on sale for just $499.99 — a savings of a whopping $248. The TV itself boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, which provides some of the best lifelike picture quality around. It also features Motionflow XR, a dynamic contrast enhancer, and has a hidden panel in the back so you can hide any cables and wires. Plus, you can even control the TV through Alexa with the included Voice Remote — talk about added convenience!

You have to act fast, though. This markdown is a Lightning Deal, meaning it’s only available for ten hours, as of the time of writing. And with a deal this good, we don’t anticipate it staying in stock long — so be sure to add it to your shopping cart before it jumps back up to full price in a few hours.

And if you do miss out, not to worry. Amazon’s got plenty of other TV deals on the Prime Day slate, and we’ve listed a few of our favorites below!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Sony KD55X750F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $499.99 (orig. $748); amazon.com

More Amazon TV Deals