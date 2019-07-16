Hurry! This 55-Inch TV Is 33% Off Right Now — but Not for Long

Add this to your shopping cart ASAP!

By Rebecca Carhart
July 16, 2019 04:32 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Amazon

Amazon shoppers, get your credit cards at the ready! Amazon Prime Day may be wrapping up in a few hours time, but the mega-retailer just dropped one of its best deals so far on the Sony KD55X750F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Normally priced at $748, the sleek smart TV is currently on sale for just $499.99 — a savings of a whopping $248. The TV itself boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, which provides some of the best lifelike picture quality around. It also features Motionflow XR, a dynamic contrast enhancer, and has a hidden panel in the back so you can hide any cables and wires. Plus, you can even control the TV through Alexa with the included Voice Remote — talk about added convenience!

You have to act fast, though. This markdown is a Lightning Deal, meaning it’s only available for ten hours, as of the time of writing. And with a deal this good, we don’t anticipate it staying in stock long — so be sure to add it to your shopping cart before it jumps back up to full price in a few hours. 

And if you do miss out, not to worry. Amazon’s got plenty of other TV deals on the Prime Day slate, and we’ve listed a few of our favorites below!

Amazon

Buy It! Sony KD55X750F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $499.99 (orig. $748); amazon.com

More Amazon TV Deals

  • Insignia NS-55DF710NA19 55 Inch Ultra Smart TV, $339.99 (orig. $429.99); amazon.com
  • Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV, $99.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
  • Toshiba 50LF621U19 50 Inch Ultra Smart TV – Fire TV Edition, $279.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
  • Samsung UN55RU8000FXZA Flat Screen 55-Inch 4K Smart TV, $907.88 (orig. $1,047.98); amazon.com
  • TCL 43S425 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $219.99 (orig. $299.98); amazon.com
Advertisement

Popular in Lifestyle

All Topics in Lifestyle

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.