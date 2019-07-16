Hurry! This 55-Inch TV Is 33% Off Right Now — but Not for Long

Add this to your shopping cart ASAP!
Amazon shoppers, get your credit cards at the ready! Amazon Prime Day may be wrapping up in a few hours time, but the mega-retailer just dropped one of its best deals so far on the Sony KD55X750F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV.
Normally priced at $748, the sleek smart TV is currently on sale for just $499.99 — a savings of a whopping $248. The TV itself boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, which provides some of the best lifelike picture quality around. It also features Motionflow XR, a dynamic contrast enhancer, and has a hidden panel in the back so you can hide any cables and wires. Plus, you can even control the TV through Alexa with the included Voice Remote — talk about added convenience!
You have to act fast, though. This markdown is a Lightning Deal, meaning it’s only available for ten hours, as of the time of writing. And with a deal this good, we don’t anticipate it staying in stock long — so be sure to add it to your shopping cart before it jumps back up to full price in a few hours.
And if you do miss out, not to worry. Amazon’s got plenty of other TV deals on the Prime Day slate, and we’ve listed a few of our favorites below!
Buy It! Sony KD55X750F 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $499.99 (orig. $748); amazon.com
More Amazon TV Deals
- Insignia NS-55DF710NA19 55 Inch Ultra Smart TV, $339.99 (orig. $429.99); amazon.com
- Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV, $99.99 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com
- Toshiba 50LF621U19 50 Inch Ultra Smart TV – Fire TV Edition, $279.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
- Samsung UN55RU8000FXZA Flat Screen 55-Inch 4K Smart TV, $907.88 (orig. $1,047.98); amazon.com
- TCL 43S425 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $219.99 (orig. $299.98); amazon.com