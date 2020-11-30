This Sonos Speaker Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon If You Hurry

Concerts and movie theaters might be on pause during the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still press play on an immersive entertainment experience from home thanks to Sonos’s top-quality speakers. Right now, four of the brand’s best-rated products are on sale for $50 off for Cyber Monday 2020.
The Sonos One Gen 2 Voice Controlled Smart Speaker is at its lowest price ever, clocking in at $149 for the very first time. The compact device is equipped with a built-in Amazon Alexa and room-filling sound capabilities, making it easy to see why it’s received over 2,800 perfect ratings from satisfied customers. “I put one of these in my kitchen and one in my living room, and it’s really nice having great sound that is so easily accessible,” one wrote.
The second Sonos speaker marked down for the day is the SL Microphone-Free Smart Speaker, a now-$129 option that comes with all the same great features as the Gen 2, minus the voice control aspect. Even so, the SL has raked in more than 2,300 five-star ratings of its own.
“Fantastic speaker for your home,” said one reviewer of the microphone-free speaker. “This little thing really puts out quality sound, gets plenty loud, and handles most of what you throw at it quite well.”
Both of the discounted Sonos speakers are available in black and white. Like every Sonos device, they can be connected over wifi to create a user-friendly home sound system, which is perfect for emulating the feeling of a theater or live performance. Heads up: The Sonos One Gen 2 and Sonos One SL will go back up to their regular prices in just a few hours, so be sure to order yours now.
