Sofia Vergara's Affordable Walmart Line Now Includes Face Masks — Get a Pack of 3 for $18

It's the one essential everyone is shopping for this fall

Sofia Vergara wants you to stay stylishly protected when leaving the house — and thanks to her latest drop at Walmart, that’s possible. While her line is best-known for its booty-sculpting jeans, its newest accessory is stealing the spotlight (and rightfully so given the world’s current situation). Along with a new batch of sweaters, blouses, and denim styles, her Sofia Jeans fall collection features the essential everyone’s shopping for right now: face masks.

Crafted from a soft, cotton blend, the covering has a contoured shape that’s designed to fit securely and comfortably on the face. The mask’s center seam gives it a 3D-like structure that allows it to sit away from your nose and mouth, offering more room to breathe. Since launching just a few weeks ago, the masks already have over one hundred reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, with shoppers praising their quality and value.

The Sofia Vergara masks cost $18 for a three-pack with a reusable storage pouch in both neutral and bold colors, like hot pink, baby blue, and sage green, that can easily go with everything. Each mask is decorated with a Vergara’s signature evil eye logo, a symbol that’s featured throughout each of her collections as an ode to her family. In a previous interview with PEOPLE, the actress said she was taught that it represents strength, good luck, and protection.

Purchasing a pack will not only keep you stylish and safe when heading outdoors, but it will also benefit small business owners in financially underserved communities through Kiva’s Global COVID-19 Response Fund.