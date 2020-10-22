If You Buy a Pack of These Stylish and Comfortable Face Masks Right Now, You Can Get Another for Half-Off

Finding a good face mask that’s protective, breathable, and comfortable is a game-changer for life as we currently know it. These features make daily tasks like grocery trips and appointments much more manageable. And when you find a cloth face covering that fits like a second skin (which, for the record, is how it should fit when you’re in public), it’s easy to forget you’re wearing one at all.
Because face masks are so essential these days, when a good deal on masks from a quality brand comes up, you should take advantage — especially when it involves a BOGO offer. One of Macy’s top-rated menswear brands, Society of Threads, is holding one of these too-good-to-pass-up deals right now: You can buy a three-pack or six-pack of any face mask (including kids’ styles) and get another for half-off.
The masks come in a few variations. One six-pack features a pleated style that can fit a filter inside. The masks are made from lightweight (and breathable) cotton and come with a nose wire for added comfort and protection. Usually $25 per pack, you can get two sets for under $40, which means that each reusable mask costs around $3.
Another option is the pack of curved masks that include adjustable earloops. These also have a nose bridge and space for a filter, but they look a bit more fashion-forward. With the BOGO deal, you can get six of these for just $30, which comes out to $5 each.
For kiddos, you can shop the same designs in smaller sizes. They come in fun and vibrant patterns like rainbow or polka dot. If you have a few tots around, you can use the pack variety to your advantage: Each child can get their own unique color.
This buy one, get one half-off deal only lasts through Saturday, so check out soon to score big savings. Below, shop more face mask styles included in this promotion.
