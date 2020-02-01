Yes, Heated S’mores Slippers Exist — and You Can Get Them on Amazon

Smoko Inc./Instagram

Winter’s freezing temperatures are here to stay for a few more months, and we’re looking for anything cozy to snuggle up in. So, of course, we went straight to Amazon in search for something to keep us warm for the rest of the season. That’s how we discovered the most adorable comfy item we’ve ever laid eyes on: these plush s’mores slippers that look exactly like everyone’s favorite tasty campfire treat.

What’s even cooler about the Smoko slippers is that they are designed to keep your toes extra toasty thanks to their USB-powered heating technology. They come with a 57-inch, tangle-free cord that, when plugged in, instantly warms your feet. Um, yes please! The cord is also detachable, so you can roam free around the house in them, too.

“They are so cute!” one customer wrote. “They fit perfectly and keep my feet warm. They actually keep my feet warm without even plugging them in.”

But prepare for a cuteness overload, because it doesn’t stop there. Smoko also makes several other adorable heated slippers you can buy on Amazon, including these blushing narwhal and grumpy cat slippers. There are also corgi and dumpling versions you can get at Urban Outfitters! (Shoppers, take note: There is only one size that is said to fit women’s size 12.)

And for those who have cold hands at the computer all day, the company geniusly created these totally cute but practical heated typing gloves that look like mini smiling toast. The hand warmers are also powered by a USB cord, so you can easily plug them into a port on your computer while working — because the brand is all about bringing a little whimsy to your work.

“These hand warmers are great for authors or writers, or anyone who uses a computer a lot and lives in a colder environment,” a shopper wrote. “They keep my hands warm while still allowing them to be free enough to type. Highly recommend and they are a good price.”

All of the Smoko heated slippers and hand warmers on Amazon cost under $45, so we suggest grabbing a pair of both since the cold weather is staying put for a while. Scroll down to shop more of the adorable heated Smoko slippers!

