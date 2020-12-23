Amazon Shoppers of All Cup Sizes Swear By This $12 Bralette

Whether it’s a dress designed with an open back or a sweater with a plunging front, some items in your closet just don’t work with a traditional bra. This is when having a cute bralette comes in handy. But for those who wear a cup on the larger side of the spectrum, the idea of giving up the support of underwire for something lighter can feel unrealistic.
But as it turns out, you can have both. Thanks to Amazon shoppers who’ve pointed out the Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette, women of all bra sizes have discovered a bralette style that works for them, too.
The best-selling style has been steadily climbing the Amazon charts, and for good reason. Not only is the bralette winning over shoppers who’ve previously ruled out the style, it also comes in nine colors and is offered at an affordable price point for an everyday bra.
Buy It! Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette in Black, $11.59–$35.84; amazon.com
In fact, shoppers are loving it so much that they’re swearing off their “real bras” for good. “Attention all women who think you might not be able to wear a bralette,” one reviewer who awarded it five stars said. “This is a necessity for you. I have a large chest and this fits me. I bought the first one in black and went back and bought three more. These bralettes are SO comfortable and the lace looks cute if it shows on purpose or not. They are sturdy enough to give you cleavage. Yes, you heard me right. A bralette that can give a 38DD girl cleavage. So do your tatas a favor and buy like three of these.”
Made of a nylon and spandex blend, the lacey bralette offers a comfortable fit that offers support without constricting. Its wide straps and plunging neckline allow for lift, sans underwire. And since it comes with removable cups, you can add in additional shape. It’s no wonder shoppers of all cup sizes are calling it a perfect match.
“I wear a 36DDD or F in standard bras and it's been really hard to find bralettes that work for me,” another reviewer shared. “This one is the best so far. I can wear it with the pads for a little more lift, or without for a cooler summer bra that still has adequate support and coverage. The lace is holding up well and has softened a bit with gentle washing, while not losing any support. This bra supports me better than I had expected for a bra with so little structure. I highly recommend it if you're looking for adequate support and no underwire.”
If you need a little something to stop shying away from plunging styles that put your bra on display, consider this a holiday gift from the savvy shoppers of Amazon. Right now, you can head there to snag the best-seller in nine colors.
Buy It! Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette in Anthracite, $11.59–$35.84; amazon.com
Buy It! Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette in Anthracite, $11.59–$35.84; amazon.com
Buy It! Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette in In The Buff , $11.59–$35.84; amazon.com
Buy It! Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette in White, $11.59–$35.84; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. Andcheck out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.