Amazon Shoppers of All Cup Sizes Swear By This $12 Bralette

In fact, shoppers are loving it so much that they’re swearing off their “real bras” for good. “Attention all women who think you might not be able to wear a bralette,” one reviewer who awarded it five stars said. “This is a necessity for you. I have a large chest and this fits me. I bought the first one in black and went back and bought three more. These bralettes are SO comfortable and the lace looks cute if it shows on purpose or not. They are sturdy enough to give you cleavage. Yes, you heard me right. A bralette that can give a 38DD girl cleavage. So do your tatas a favor and buy like three of these.”