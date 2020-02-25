These Satin Pajamas Jumped to the Top of Amazon's Best-Selling New Releases Chart, and They're Only $25

Image zoom

While many consider a battered old t-shirt and some cozy underwear as their go-to bedtime uniform, there’s still nothing like a set of luxurious satin pajamas. Silky, smooth, and perfect for I-woke-up-like-this mornings, satin pajamas are a little act of self-care that help you wake up feeling your best.

Amazon shoppers certainly agree because the current best-seller in the retailer’s newly released Women’s Sleepwear category is the Sioro satin pajama set. Calling them “luxurious,” “so comfortable,” and “nice enough to gift,” reviewers have given the PJs a 4.2-star rating. They’re incredibly soft and silky to the touch, and one reviewer even said the material “feels like heaven.”

Sioro’s pajama sets come in eight beautiful colors, but the shades aren’t too bright or flashy, according to shoppers. Some noted that the bottoms run slightly on the smaller side, so you may want to size up if you prefer a roomier fit.

“I got the peacock blue and absolutely love the color,” said one reviewer, “That satin material keeps me cool, and while the bottoms are shorter than I normally wear, they’re flattering.”

Spring weather is almost upon us, so it’s the perfect time to invest in some cool, breathable sleepwear. With Sioro’s satin pajamas topping Amazon’s best-selling new releases list, it’s only a matter of time before shoppers start clamoring for them — so get yours now before everyone else does.

