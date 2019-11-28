The Best Gifts for Guys, As Chosen by Rob Lowe

The ideal presents for the men in your life who, like Lowe, are active, stylish and love a dad joke
By Alex Apatoff
November 28, 2019 10:00 AM

Rob Lowe's Gift Picks for Guys

John Lamparski/Getty

The ageless actor (most recently seen in Netflix’s Holiday in the Wild) and creator of men’s grooming line Profile shares his best gift picks for the men in your life who, like Lowe, love staying active, looking sharp and relaxing in style. 

Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars

“Turn the lights out, light a fire, put this on. Good things will happen.”

Buy It! Western Stars CD, $8.94; target.com

Gallon Water Bottle

“I have failed for years to hydrate properly. Once I got this, it became a competition – and I’m very competitive!”

Buy It! QuiFit motivational gallon water bottle, $18.95; amazon.com

Profile Cobalt Face Wash

“Non-toxic, strong, refreshing. I bring it with me everywhere!”

Buy It! Profile Cobalt invigorating face wash, $9.95; cobaltbyroblowe.com

Bodylastics Workout Bands

“A great way to reduce stress at work and give you a burst of energy.”

Buy It! Bodylastics resistance bands set, $37.95; amazon.com

Sheryl Lowe Jewelry Bracelet

“All real men deserve some bling.”

Buy It! Sheryl Lowe Jewelry black vinyl and hematite bracelet, $350; sheryllowejewelry.com

Philips Norelco Electric Trimmer

“Perfect when you’re not going clean shaven.”

Buy It! Philips Norelco “One Blade” trimmer and shaver, $24.95; walmart.com

“How else can you hear The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald on command?”

Buy It! Amazon Echo with Alexa, $99.99; amazon.com

Polar Heart Rate Monitor

“For me, this is the simplest, most user-friendly way to keep track of your workouts.”

Buy It! Polar H10 heart rate sensor, $87.50; amazon.com

Contoured Eye Mask

“I literally don’t travel anywhere without one.”

Buy It! PaiTree eye mask, $7.99; amazon.com

Barkbox Subscription

“As a father, it’s important for me to take care of my children, especially the furry ones.”

Buy It! Barkbox subscription, $29/one month; barkbox.com

Profile Cologne

“Even if this weren’t my company’s fragrance, it would still be my all-time favorite. (Love it on the gals too!)”

Buy It! Profile 18 Amber Wood, $89.50; profile4men.com

