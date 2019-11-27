Jada Pinkett Smith's Gift Guide: 10 Perfect Picks Curated from Products Created by Women and People of Color
Jada Pinkett Smith's Gift Guide
The actress, who hosts Red Table Talk with daughter Willow and her mom Adrienne Banfield Norris (known as “Gammy”), handpicked a selection of practical, pretty and thoughtful gifts, all highlighting the work of women, people of color and ethical companies. Scroll through to see her ideal gifts for anyone on your list, which we adore for being both sure-to-please and focused on inclusivity.
We're Not Really Strangers X Red Table Talk Expansion Pack + Game Bundle
“When Willow discovered We’re Not Really Strangers, we knew it was special. When we played it as a family, it made us realize there’s always another layer to everyone you think you know. My hope is that we as a people can see this as an opportunity to hear each other.”
Buy It! We’re Not Really Strangers X Red Table Talk Expansion Pack + Game Bundle, $33.99; shop.redtabletalk.com
Lunya Sleep Mask
“Good sleep is one of the most underrated elements of life. I use this sleep mask to catch my beauty Zzzs while traveling. They’re silky, feel good and are airport appropriate. A great gift to thyself.”
Buy It! Lunya washable silk sleep mask, $48; lunya.co
Our Santa's Workshop T-Shirt
“I collect black Santas of all kinds, a tradition I started from my aunt Karen. One of my fave things is to decorate and wear fun stuff, all holiday themed. I designed these as an ode to my love for Santa, and an exciting tradition I hope to pass to my kids.”
Buy It! Our Santa’s Workshop portrait tee, $30; oursantasworkshop.com
Fenty Beauty Lip Gloss Set
“I’m so proud of my girl Rih! I love this gloss because it makes my lips pop, and it’s perfect for every skin tone. ‘Tis the season to gift our lips a little more love – especially under the mistletoe!”
Buy It! Fenty Beauty Glossy Posse lip gloss set, $42; sephora.com
Cuples Tea House Gift Set
“One of my favorite things is to have a cup of tea with Gammy. Tea creates ease for both of us. More exciting- this brand is brewed in our hometown, Baltimore!”
Buy It! Cuples Tea House BMore Chai Gift Set, $35; cuplesteahouse.com
B.Yellowtail Beach Towel
“Carrying energy that matches my home is essential when I travel. This gift exudes just that: faith, family and the Native American Apsáalooke homeland its founder was raised on. Cozy and woven jacquard-style, it’s always nice to have something meaningful on your body.”
Buy It! B.Yellowtail “Faith” beach towel, $46; byellowtail.com
Sulwe by Lupita Nyong'o
“I’m such a fan of Lupita’s new book Sulwe because the message for young girls represents everything that the Red Table celebrates: Loving the skin you’re in.”
Buy It! Sulwe hardcover book, $16.19; amazon.com
Kreyol Essence
“Let me tell you: I love my oils! In the cold weather months my scalp gets really dry but when I discovered this amazing hair oil those problems lessened. This one’s non-greasy, plant based, and penetrates the deep layers of the scalp. Ninety percent of Kreyol Essence is run and led by women, and it’s a socially-conscious business focused on providing Haitian women with employment.”
Buy It! Kreyol Haitian Moringa Oil, $25/15 ml; kreyolessence.com
Homegirl Box
“Homegirls are the epicenter to sisterhood, and power our lives with fearlessness and authenticity. Mine always showed up for me, and I believe girls today not only deserve to be celebrated, but also inspired by some of our most impactful female leaders. That’s why I love this Homegirl Box honoring Octavia Butler, one of my favorite writers. I think I’ll grab one as a gift for Willow this year. (Shhh, don’t tell her though).”
Buy It! The Octavia Butler Homegirl Box, $60; thehomegirlbox.com
Donation to The Human Utility
“Thanks to Jaden, I’m pretty active with clean water philanthropy, so it came naturally to support The Human Utility – a non-profit whose focus is ‘preserving human dignity by protecting water as a human right.’ Will you join me with your support by giving money to support their powerful and necessary work?”
Buy It! Donation toward someone’s water bill, prices vary; detroitwaterproject.org