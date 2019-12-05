Chris Pratt Reveals All of His Favorite Workout Essentials in His New Amazon Store

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

When it comes to finding the perfect present for the fitness junkie or athlete in your life, Chris Pratt has got you covered.

The actor and workout enthusiast teamed up with Amazon to curate a storefront that’s packed with over 40 holiday gift ideas for people who love to workout. And here’s the best part: A portion of every purchase will be donated to a charity of your choosing (the Alzheimer’s Association or the Humane Society of the United States, for instance) when you shop the store through Amazon’s Smile Program.

“When I work out, I’m able to feel great and be the best version of myself,” Pratt said in a statement. “Getting my gear from Amazon also lets me do some good with Amazon Smile, which generates donations to over one million charities when you shop this storefront on Amazon Smile.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star works out almost daily (even when he’s on set) and likes to incorporate a variety of activities — weights, yoga, boxing, running, and golfing — into his routine.

His new store is the perfect place to find exercise gear, whether you want to try something new, amp up your workout routine this holiday season, or get a head start on your New Year fitness goals. Treating yourself to a new pair of shoes or workout outfit may be just the thing you need to reach a new goal, or as Chris puts it, show up for yourself.

“Being active is more than just about getting fit — the mental and emotional benefits go far beyond the physical,” Pratt says. “It’s about setting a goal and showing up for yourself.”

Some of his favorite items include the NordicTrack Treadmill Series, Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones, Everlast Punching Bag, Titleist Golf Balls, and the Manduka Yoga Mat.

The new shopping destination also includes a convertible gym bag that Pratt designed with Tumi, which features separate compartments for fresh clothes and “funky, sweaty stuff”, according to the actor. It’s both waterproof and “funky-proof,” he says.

There are even more gift ideas handpicked by the star that won’t cost you more than $100. Shop them here or head on over to Pratt’s new store to browse all of his picks.

Fitness and Wellness Gift Ideas Under $100

