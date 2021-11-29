Calling All Disney Fans, Now's Your Chance to Get Merchandise for Up to 30% Off
There's no denying the everlasting imprint Disney has left on many people's hearts. And thanks to shopDisney, fans are given the opportunity to bring that same magic home with merchandise from their favorite films. This year, the site is treating shoppers to plenty of savings for its Cyber Monday sale, where everything will be up to 30 percent off until the clock strikes midnight on Tuesday, November 30.
For its annual cyber sale, shopDisney is offering 30 percent off orders of $200 and more, 25 percent off orders of $150 and more, and 20 percent off orders of $100 and more. To access these savings, make sure to use the code "CYBER" at checkout. Shoppers can also get free shipping on orders of $75 and more with the code "SHIPMAGIC." Prior to Cyber Monday, the site marked down dozens of clothing, accessories, home decor, and toys across its entire site. This also includes merchandise from its major theme parks: Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Aulani as well as the Disney Cruise Line. If you ask us, the shopDisney Cyber Monday sale is the perfect opportunity to snag gifts for the Disney enthusiast in your life. In fact, the best-selling picks from shopDisney's Gift Guide are featured in the sale, which includes items for all ages. Not to mention, you can give your Christmas tree a makeover with some Disney-themed holiday ornaments.
Naturally, a sale this big can seem overwhelming at first, but this handy guide will help you navigate it. Shoppers looking for festive attire and accessories will want to check out shopDisney's holiday sweaters and flannel family pajamas. Clothing items like T-shirts, sweatshirts, and long-sleeve tees are also on sale. If you've got a Disney trip planned in the near future, you'll be excited to see that there are plenty of Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears, backpacks, face masks, and other theme park essentials marked down.
Toy lovers, on the other hand, will want to browse shopDisney's selection of dolls and games. Featured are action figures from the latest Marvel films as well as signature dolls inspired by Moana, Frozen, and other fan favorites. If you're shopping for a collector, there are fun options from Funko Pop! and LEGO on sale like the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando and The Child Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure and the LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren's Shuttle 75256 Building Set.
Keep scrolling to shop the best deals from the shopDisney Cyber Monday sale. Hurry, these savings won't last forever.
Clothing Deals
- Women's Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Pullover Sweatshirt, $49.99
- Grogu The Child Star Wars: The Mandalorian Tie-Dye T-Shirt, $15 (orig. $19.99)
- Adult Mickey Mouse Classic T-Shirt, $22 (orig. $26.99)
- Adult Darth Vader Tie-Dye Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $28 (orig. $34.99)
- Kids' Jack Skellington Layered Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $15 (orig. $16.99)
- Kids' The Little Mermaid Long Sleeve Sequined T-Shirt, $20 (orig. $24.99)
- Kids' Mickey Mouse Holiday Plaid Flannel Pajamas, $29.99
Toy Deals
- Disney Animators' Collection The Princess and the Frog Tiana Doll, $29.95
- Hasbro Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle Dollhouse, $149.99
- Disney 'It's a Small World' Board Game, $29.99
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Grogu The Child Plush Doll, $18 (orig. $24.99)
- Avengers Deluxe Figure Play Set, $22 (orig. $26.99)
- Moana Classic Doll, $18 (orig. $19.99)
- Funko Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando and The Child Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head Figure, $29.99
- LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren's Shuttle 75256 Building Set, $134.95
- Toy Story 4 Woody Action Figure, $12.95
- Star Wars Rey Lightsaber Toy, $30 (orig. $32.99)
Home Deals
- Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary Double Flip Waffle Maker, $79.99
- Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Cookie Jar, $54.99
- Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Baking Set, $39.99
- Chip 'n Dale Holiday Mug Set, $34.99
- Luca and Alberto Sketchbook Ornament, $18 (orig. $19.99)
- Up! House Sketchbook Ornament, $18 (orig. $19.99)
- Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glass Drop Sketchbook Ornament 2021, $19.99
Accessories Deals
- Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband with Bow, $29.99
- Santa Tails Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag, $228
- Crocs Adult Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Clogs, $64.99
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Backpack, $29.99
- Spirit Jersey Adult Star Wars Bucket Hat, $39.99
- Mickey Mouse Balloon Popcorn Loungefly Mini Backpack, $85
- Adult Mickey Mouse and Friends Vintage Sock Set, $19.99
- Pixar Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack, $7.98 (orig. $19.99)
Shop More Cyber Monday 2021 Deals: