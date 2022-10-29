Black Friday may be less than a month away, but you don't need to wait until post-Thanksgiving sales kick off to start shopping for the holidays. Nor do you need a plane ticket to grab some favorite Disney swag that's exclusive to the parks.

For all of the Mickey fans and Disney enthusiasts in your life, shopDisney is having a sale on a slew of home, clothing, and toy items, and they're all 30 percent off through Monday, October 31. All of the items that are included — and there are a lot — feature Disney's most beloved characters and films, including Encanto, Lightyear, Star Wars, Cars, Winnie the Pooh, Tinker Bell, Lilo + Stitch, and of course, Mickey and Minnie, to just name a few. Products are available in a variety of colors and sizes, as well as for all ages.

Since there are so many items included in the deals, we rounded up some popular products to add to your cart today.

Home and Kitchen Deals

On the adult side of the sale, look for kitchen items that add playful touches to your or your giftee's home decor.

Ceramic options like this sleek mickey-inspired dinner plate offer that Disney magic, while also bringing a chic element to dinnerware. For the person who likes to entertain, the Fantasyland Castle Serving Platter is ideal for holding a charcuterie spread, and includes a "hidden" message of home that is revealed once the food is consumed.

Grillers will appreciate the Mickey Mouse Apron, which is part of the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival 2022 souvenir collection, which is taking place through November 19 at the Walt Disney World Resort. Or, offer whimsical and practical kitchen decor in the form of a Winnie the Pooh Cookie Jar with floral details and a Mickey Mouse Cupcake Mug that comes with a removable lid so your coffee stays hotter for longer.

Clothing and Accessories Deals

Make a fashion statement with a clothing or accessory item for adults who are all about putting their Disney pride on display.

If you're looking for something to gift to a whole family, get inspired by the hit movie Encanto. The "Family Is Everything" T-shirt not only spreads a positive message, but is comfortably made of soft, jersey-knit fabric, and available in matching adult and kid sizes.

To keep warm and dry, grab the color-blocked Toy Story Land Pullover Hoodie, or double down on warmth with the Buzz Lightyear Hooded Jacket, inspired by 2022's Lightyear. Part of the Disney Parks 2022 collection, the Mickey Mouse Joggers are also a good option for friends or family members who like to keep cozy in the winter.

But if you have a giftee who prefers making more of a fashion statement with their shopDisney style, the Minnie Mouse Crossbody Bag offers a pop of color and chic quilted and gold detailing, while still keeping with the lighthearted Disney theme.

Toy Deals

Of course, no shopDisney sale would be complete without thinking about the kids.

Straight out of the "buzzy" Lightyear, the Lightyear Laser Saber lets kids act like the film's protagonist with its interactive light and sound effects. On the Marvel side, the Captain America Shield lets kids feel like their own superhero as they engage with more than 15 sound effects to help them save the world. For Cars enthusiasts, the Mack Carrier playset, which also features light and sound effects, offers hours of fun as kids transform the set into a racetrack so they can race Lightning McQueen with a friend, or by themselves.

If you're shopping for a kid who prefers the simplicity of pretend play, the Minnie Mouse Smoothie Playset, which comes with a blender, bottle, and food accessories, offers little ones a chance to use their creativity and imagination to make their own smoothie creations.

And if you're not sure what exactly to buy the deserving child in your life? You can never go wrong with a simple plush, many of which are currently 30 percent off, like this soft Stitch plush that comes with a removable 2.5-pound weight so it can stay put, or be carried along.

With enough shopDisney deals to find something for everyone on your holiday list, quickly add some gifts to your cart during this 30-percent-off sale before it ends on Monday.

