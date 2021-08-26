Disney's End-of-Summer Sale Includes 600+ Clothing, Toys, Home Decor, and Accessories for an Extra 40% Off
Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney fans, unite! Disney has launched a huge end-of-summer Bonus Event sale with more than 600 products from fan-favorite franchises such as The Mandalorian, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and of course, the original Mickey Mouse series, now 40 percent off. Everything from Baby Yoda-themed Crocs and backpacks to Loki pins and Spider-Man lunch boxes are included, so there's never been a better time to shop Disney's huge variety of merchandise.
With back to school in full swing, parents will undoubtedly want to pick up a few items from shopDisney's Bonus Event sale to spruce up their little ones' closets and school accessories — just remember to use code SAVE40 at checkout to access the low prices listed below. Fans of the company's original cartoon characters as well as Disney's and Pixar's animated movies like The Princess and the Frog, Toy Story, Winnie the Pooh, Lilo and Stitch, and Frozen can grab enamel pins, printed T-shirts, lunch boxes, and mini backpacks. There are so many to shop, but you can check out the 26 best deals highlighted here.
Buy It! Cruella Loungefly Crossbody Bag, $48 (orig. $80); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Beauty and the Beast Belle Backpack, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Frozen Elsa Costume Hoodie for Kids, $20.99 (orig. $34.99); shopdisney.com
More Disney and Pixar Merchandise on Sale
- The Little Mermaid Ariel Pajamas, $11.99 (orig. $19.99); shopdisney.com
- Lilo and Stitch Stitch Backpack, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); shopdisney.com
- Frozen 2 Mini Backpack, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); shopdisney.com
- Disney Animators' Collection Notebook and Folder Set, $8.99 (orig. $14.99); shopdisney.com
- Winnie the Pooh and Piglet Pajama Set for Women, $20.99 (orig. $34.99); shopdisney.com
- Frozen 2 2-in-1 Food Storage Set, $7.20 (orig. $16); shopdisney.com
- The Lion King Nala Plush, $11.97 (orig. $19.95); shopdisney.com
- Mickey Mouse Pullover for Women, $26.99 (orig. $44.99); shopdisney.com
Of course, Disney owns Marvel Studios as well as Star Wars' parent company, Lucasfilm, so you'll find plenty from the two entertainment monoliths included in shopDisney's Bonus Event sale. The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and more than 50 Star Wars merchandise picks are discounted, including plush Baby Yoda toys, backpacks, mugs, pajamas, enamel pins, and shirts.
Buy It! Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Clogs for Adults by Crocs, $35.99 (orig. $59.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Star Wars: The Mandalorian Personalizable The Child Backpack, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Star Wars BB-8 Costume Pajamas, $13.79 (orig. $22.99); shopdisney.com
More Star Wars Merchandise on Sale
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child 11-Inch Plush, $14.99 (orig. $24.99); shopdisney.com
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian Lunch Box, $10.19 (orig. $16.99); shopdisney.com
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Backpack for Adults, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); shopdisney.com
- Star Wars R2-D2 Flair Bag Charm, $8.99 (orig. $14.99); shopdisney.com
- Millenium Falcon T-Shirt for Adults, $16.19 (orig. $26.99); shopdisney.com
Marvel fans have plenty to shop as well, with fans of Spider-Man (no doubt excited by the recent trailer release of Spider-Man: No Way Home), Iron Man, Loki, The Avengers, and Black Widow all having something they can pick up. Kids will love the deluxe Avengers figure play set that's only $16 after the 40 percent off discount, Spider-Man lunch boxes and food storage sets, costume pajamas, and pins to show off on the way to school. Adults can grab a Falcon and the Winter Soldier jersey, Iron Man printed T-shirt, and more collectibles.
Buy It! Avengers Deluxe Figure Play Set, $16.19 (orig. $26.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Spider-Man Lunch Box, $10.19 (orig. $16.99); shopdisney.com
Buy It! Loki Limited Release Timeline Pin, $9.59 (orig. $15.99); shopdisney.com
More Marvel Merchandise on Sale
- Captain America Shield Tee for Men, $14.97 (orig. $24.95); shopdisney.com
- Spider-Man Food Storage Set, $7.20 (orig. $12); shopdisney.com
- Spider-Man Costume Pajamas, $13.79 (orig. $22.99); shopdisney.com
- Tony Stark T-Shirt for Adults, $16.19 (orig. $26.99); shopdisney.com
- Black Widow Limited Release Pin Set, $35.99 (orig. $59.99); shopdisney.com
A heads up, shopDisney's Bonus Event sale is only set to last through Sunday, August 29, so you'll want to act fast and secure this discount now. Simply use code SAVE40 at checkout, and watch the prices drop to as little as $4 — plus, get free shipping on orders more than $75.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
