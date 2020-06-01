Shopbop Is Now Selling Reusable Cloth Face Masks, Washable Gloves, and Sanitizing Wipes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

By now, it’s well-known that along with maintaining a six-foot distance from others, washing your hands, and disinfecting surfaces, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of cloth face coverings. Since the CDC released these guidelines a couple months ago, many clothing brands and retailers — like Anthropologie, Old Navy, Revolve, and now Shopbop — started producing and selling reusable face masks to help keep you safe.

At Shopbop, you’ll find cloth masks in a variety of prints, patterns, and materials from brands such as Citizens of Humanity, Reformation, Boyish, and more. Shoppers can even buy in bulk by purchasing face masks in sets of two, three, four, and five. We’re especially loving this $26 tie-dye set from Le Superbe and this $30 three-pack of Lost + Wander masks, which includes gingham and tropical prints.

What’s equally exciting is that Shopbop customers can also stock up on hand-sanitizing wipes from clean beauty brand Wipeys (which meet the CDC-recommended alcohol content of at least 60 percent). Available in packs of 20, these individually wrapped, disposable wipes are made of biodegradable material and infused with peppermint and rosemary essential oils, so they’re perfect for keeping your hands clean and refreshed on-the-go.

For any Shopbop fans looking to take sanitary precautions one step further, you can snag a pair of washable and reusable nylon-lycra gloves from fashion designer Carolina Amato for just $14. Keep in mind that gloves are not recommended by the CDC for protection against COVID-19, but if you choose to wear them, these washable gloves are a great eco-friendly option.

Scroll down to shop some of our favorite face coverings, gloves, and hand-sanitizing wipes available at Shopbop now.

Image zoom Shopbop

Buy It! Citizens of Humanity 3 Pack Cotton Face Coverings, $30; shopbop.com

Image zoom Shopbop

Buy It! Reformation 5x Face Coverings L.A. Protects, $25; shopbop.com

Image zoom Shopbop

Buy It! Le Superbe 2 Pack No Chella Face Coverings, $26; shopbop.com

Image zoom Shopbop

Buy It! Wipeys Hand Wipes, $24; shopbop.com

Image zoom Shopbop

Buy It! Carolina Amato Washable Nylon/Lycra Gloves, $14; shopbop.com