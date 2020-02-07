Shay Mitchell Launched a Line of Chic (and Affordable) Baby Essentials

Image zoom Nordstrom

Shay Mitchell has done it again. The actress’s chic (and affordable) lifestyle brand, Béis, which launched in 2018 with a focus on travel essentials, is expanding with stylish must-haves for moms on the go — and everything has been tested by Mitchell and baby Atlas themselves.

The Béis baby collection debuted last week with three key staples that are game-changers for moms: a diaper bag, a stroller caddy, and a bottle cooler. The kicker? They don’t actually look like your average baby essentials, proving that it is possible to make functional yet sophisticated products that won’t break the bank. That’s exactly what Mitchell’s goal was when designing the range; per the press release, “This collection is all about merging function, fashion, and value,” and we say that it’s achieved that to a T.

The star of the three-piece baby collection is, without a doubt, the roomy diaper bag, which the brand dubs the anti-diaper diaper bag for the simple reason that it looks like anything but. It’s available in a sleek black and a pretty beige, and it comes fully equipped with a changing pad, an odor-proof pouch, and a pacifier clip. It also has a padded laptop sleeve for the working mom, plus a removable and adjustable shoulder strap for hands-free convenience.

Image zoom Nordstrom

The stroller caddy and bottle bag are the perfect companions to the diaper bag. The former is an additional organizational tool that easily slips into the diaper bag but can also be carried on its own. “The stroller caddy insert not only keeps the inside of your baby bag even more organized, but also serves as a perfect grab-and-go bag for quick errands that don’t require a full bag,” Mitchell explains in the press release. The insulated bottle cooler keeps everything in it cold (or warm) for several hours, plus it has a handy ID window perfect for labeling. (Mitchell really thought it all through.)

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Béis The Diaper Bag in Beige, $168; nordstrom.com

The Béis baby collection dropped on the brand’s site last week, but as of yesterday, it’s also available at Nordstrom. And while we recommend buying all three staples for maximum benefits, each also works great on its own. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, there’s no better way to show some love to your new mama friend than giving her these Mitchell-approved staples.

Shop the three key pieces from Shay Mitchell’s Béis baby collection below. When people ask you where you got your chic tote bag from (and they definitely will), you don’t have to tell them it’s actually a diaper bag.

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Béis The Diaper Bag in Black, $168; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Béis The Stroller Caddy, $34; nordstrom.com

Image zoom Nordstrom

Buy It! Béis The Bottle Bag, $32; nordstrom.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.