This Inside-Out Umbrella Will Keep You Dry During the Worst Weather — and It Has So Many Cool Features

According to Amazon shoppers, the Sharpty umbrella is the one thing that can keep you ″completely dry″ during the worst weather. You know how a typical umbrella folds inward only to result in all the caught water dripping to the ground? This one folds outward so that all of the drops are maintained in one space. This design allows for it to be easily used while getting out of the car or stepping through the door. You won't have to shimmy or stretch to stay dry with this top-rated accessory.