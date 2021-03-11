This Inside-Out Umbrella Will Keep You Dry During the Worst Weather — and It Has So Many Cool Features

If you've ever gotten out of the car in the midst of a torrential downpour, you know how difficult it is to maneuver your umbrella in a way that protects you from getting soaked. Even wearing the appropriate gear like waterproof boots or rain coats can't keep you dry in these instances. But one clever invention could do the trick.
According to Amazon shoppers, the Sharpty umbrella is the one thing that can keep you ″completely dry″ during the worst weather. You know how a typical umbrella folds inward only to result in all the caught water dripping to the ground? This one folds outward so that all of the drops are maintained in one space. This design allows for it to be easily used while getting out of the car or stepping through the door. You won't have to shimmy or stretch to stay dry with this top-rated accessory.
"This is the best umbrella ever," wrote one five-star reviewer. "This design really is one of those, 'Why have we done it the other way all these years?' kinds of things."
Inverted folding isn't the only accident-preventing feature. This umbrella is made with double-layered fabric that prevents it from flipping inside out during strong gusts of wind. According to the brand, this strong material withstands winds that are up to 60 mph.
Another beneficial design? The c-shaped handle. Reviewers say it "has a little more grab to it" and can easily be placed on your wrist for hands-free use. Think of how great this will be during rainy trips to the grocery or outside while on walks.
The innovative umbrella is so impressive that nearly 7,500 shoppers have given it a perfect rating, and it's garnered an average of 4.6 stars. It comes in so many fun patterns like plaids, florals, and stripes, so no matter who you're shopping for, you'll be able to find a print that they'll enjoy.
"It exceeded my expectations," wrote one reviewer. "Just what I needed in a very rainy and windy city, where all umbrellas before had failed me. Love the pattern, quality of materials, and sturdiness, too."
When it comes to umbrellas, reviewers are convinced that you can't do better than this one, so keep your future self dry this spring and shop the ingenious model below.
