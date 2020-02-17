The ‘Ingenious’ Hoodie from Shark Tank That Transforms Into a Backpack Is Now Available on Amazon

Image zoom

From the Scrub Daddy to the massive fleece-lined Comfy sweatshirt, ABC’s Shark Tank has shone light on original designs best described as ‘I didn’t know I needed this, but it makes my life so much easier.’ Once they’ve been examined by the Sharks, though, these innovations still have another hurdle to face: the judgment of real shoppers. And one that has passed with flying colors is Quikflip’s reversible Hero Hoodie, which shoppers have called “ingenious.”

You can find the hoodie for $55 on Amazon, where reviewers have been raving about it. (Time magazine even name-checked it as one of the Best Inventions of 2019.) Quikflip’s hoodie looks just like a normal jacket, but with one easy flip, it converts into a backpack that holds your phone, keys, water bottle, and anything you need.

Image zoom

Buy It! Quikflip 2-in-1 Reversible Backpack Hero Hoodie in Black, $54.95; amazon.com

Here’s how it works: Unzip the hoodie with its inner lining facing you, and you’ll find an opening on its lining where you can reach down, pull, and invert the hoodie into a bag. Completely stuff the hoodie’s sleeves into the pouch, and it becomes a backpack with drawstrings and two compartments. The design is convenient for fickle weather and perfect for travelers who want to minimize the amount of things to carry.

Shoppers have praised it for how useful it is, with a reviewer writing, “If you have fluctuating weather like I do, having the ability to pack a sweatshirt and keep your hands free is important. This packs in so easily and quickly with a nice extra pocket for your wallet or phone.”

RELATED: This $8 Gadget Will Make Your Winter Sweaters Look Brand New

Quikflip’s hoodie doesn’t sacrifice comfort for its functionality, either, and customers also love it for how cozy it is. “They fit well, comfortably, and you don’t notice the bag portion on the back at all,” said another.

March is (thankfully) just mere weeks away, and with its smart design, Quikflip’s hoodie is here to make the transition to springtime weather so much easier. Get it on Amazon now.

Image zoom

Buy It! Quikflip 2-in-1 Reversible Backpack Hero Hoodie in Charcoal, $54.95; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.