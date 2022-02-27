PSA: Amazon Has a Shark Tank Section That's Packed with Clever Products from the Show
If you're a Shark Tank fan, you're going to want to head to Amazon: There's a section packed with clever products featured on the hit ABC show.
The Shark Tank store featured on Amazon Launchpad has a bunch of creative inventions featured on the show, from wearable bedding to a gadget that relieves insect bites without chemicals. You can even shop products based on which of your favorite Sharks helped bring them to fruition. There are pages for Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Robert Herjavec. The pages spotlight the Sharks' impressive backgrounds along with their featured investments that are available to shop on Amazon.
Shop 10 Shark Tank Products on Amazon:
- The Comfy Oversized Faux Shearling Wearable Blanket, $35.99 with coupon (orig. $44.99)
- Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler, Set of 2, $24.99
- Bug Bite Thing, $9.99
- LuminAID Solar Inflatable Lantern, $24.95 (orig. $29.95)
- PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer, $39.95-$79.95
- Lovepop Cherry Blossom Pop-Up Card, $9 (orig. $13)
- Twist It Up Comb, $24.95
- Mission Belt Men's Leather Ratchet Belt, $41.95–$46.95
- Saucemoto Dip Clip, $9.90
- Rightline Gear Moki Door Step, $44.95
Many of the Shark Tank products have received stellar ratings from shoppers, including the The Comfy wearable blanket, which was backed by Corcoran in season 9. Designed to keep you warm and comfortable, the oversized blanket is made of plush faux shearling. More than 57,000 customers have given it a five-star rating, saying that the "extremely soft" blanket "feels so luxurious." Right now, you can snag it for 20 percent off by claiming the coupon in the product description.
The store also has plenty of inventive gadgets for cars. If you're always dropping your phone, change, crumbs, credit cards, or more in the narrow spaces between your front seats and center console, you'll want to check out the Drop Stop. The car seat gap filler, which comes in sets of two, fits around the seat buckle and fills that space, or as shoppers jokingly call it, "a black hole." It has more than 43,600 five-star ratings from customers who rave that it's easy to install and moves with their seat.
Plan on spending time outside this spring and summer? Then it's a good idea to have the Bug Bite Thing in your first aid kit, according to thousands of shoppers. The best-selling insect bite treatment on Amazon uses suction to remove insect saliva, venom, and other irritants from the skin, instantly relieving everything from mosquito bites to bee stings.
Whether you enjoy camping or hosting outdoor dinners, another must-have product is the LuminAID solar inflatable lantern that uses sunlight or a micro USB port to recharge. Easy to pack and store, the lantern is collapsible and lightweight. Shoppers also find it useful to have in their personal emergency kits in case of power outages.
Keep scrolling for more creative Shark-approved finds, or check out the Shark Tank store on Amazon.
