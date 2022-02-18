Ahead of Presidents Day, This Popular Cordless Shark Vacuum Is $100 Off
Shark vacuums are popular and reliable cleaning tools that reviewers are quick to say are well worth the money, even when they're not on sale. But thanks to an early Presidents Day deal, you don't have to pay full price right now.
Ahead of the holiday weekend, Amazon has marked down this Shark cordless stick vacuum to one of its lowest prices ever — it's a whopping $100 off right now, which is the biggest discount among the top 10 best-selling stick vacuums on Amazon.
The Shark Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum runs for up to 40 minutes on a single charge in standard mode. It uses accelerated suction and a self-cleaning brush roll that gets deep into carpets to provide a thorough clean in less time than comparable vacuums, according to the brand. It also has an advanced filtration system that collects dust and dander from the air, making this a great choice for people with pets.
Not only does the vacuum include helpful attachments (like the pet multi tool and anti-allergen brush that can make your space as allergen-free as possible), it also transforms into a compact handheld vacuum that's ideal for furniture and hard-to-reach places. A vacuum like this typically costs $350, but right now you can add it to your cart for just $250.
Buy It! Shark IZ362H Anti-Allergen Cordless Lightweight Stick Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, $249.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
With more than 3,000 five-star ratings, the vacuum is clearly a popular pick on Amazon. One satisfied shopper raved about how easy it is to store and use, and they were pleasantly surprised that the brush had no hair tangled up inside — even in a household with two dogs. They described the vacuum as, "powerful, versatile, lightweight, and convenient."
Another five-star reviewer said it's easy to assemble and is great for households with both carpet and hard floors. You can switch the settings with a slider at the top of the handle, which makes it easy to seamlessly go from one surface to another.
Thankfully, this Shark vacuum is on sale ahead of Presidents Day, so you can beat the rush and get it delivered in as little as four days.
- 7 Presidents Day Mattress Sales to Check Out Now — Up to 42% Off
- Ahead of Presidents Day, This Popular Cordless Shark Vacuum Is $100 Off
- Of Course This Helen-Mirren Approved Brand Created White Leather Sneakers That Only Get Better with Age
- Every Edition of Apple AirPods Is on Sale Ahead of Presidents Day Weekend