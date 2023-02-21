This 'Brilliant' Over-the-Sink Dish Rack with 21,000+ Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for Under $10 Right Now

"The best thing I've ever added to my tiny kitchen"

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Published on February 21, 2023 06:00 PM

Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Kitchen Rolling Dish Drainer, Foldable Sink Rack Mat Stainless Steel Wire Dish Drying Rack for Kitchen Sink Counter (17.5''x11.8'')
Photo: People / Amazon

A small kitchen can pose various challenges, and it often feels like there isn't a ton of room to work, especially around the sink area. If drying dishes are taking up precious countertop real estate that could be used for something else, simple solutions like under-the-sink organizers and over-the-sink dish racks can drastically improve your space.

Amazon shoppers have found a go-to option with the Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, and right now, it's on sale at Amazon. It's constructed of silicone-coated stainless steel, which will keep the rust away, and won't bend or twist under heavy cookware — the rack can support up to 33 pounds, enough to handle even the heaviest of cookware like a Dutch oven.

The space-saving rack sits over a single or double sink, freeing up room on the counter and allowing the wet dishes to drain directly into the sink below. After usage, it can be rolled up and tucked beneath the sink or in a drawer. Plus, it does way more than just dry dishes: The collapsible rack can be used as a pad to thaw out frozen food, as a colander for rinsing off fresh fruits and vegetables, or as a stand for hot pots that come right off the stove since its heat resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack, Over The Sink Dish Drying Rack Kitchen Rolling Dish Drainer, Foldable Sink Rack Mat Stainless Steel Wire Dish Drying Rack for Kitchen Sink Counter (17.5''x11.8'')
Amazon

Buy It! Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack in Gray, $8.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

The best-selling contraption comes in gray and black, and there are seven sizes to choose from (the 17.5 by 11.8 inches rack is currently 31 percent off), so be sure to measure your sink before hitting the buy button.

More than 21,000 shoppers have given the collapsible solutions a perfect rating and have called it a total "lifesaver" thanks to its ability to roll up and hold plenty of dishes in reviews.

"A brilliant idea. The best thing I've ever added to my tiny kitchen," wrote one happy customer. Another simply stated: "Best purchase ever!"

An additional reviewer explained that their kitchen "doesn't have a lot of countertop space, so this is perfect for drying dishes." They added, "I also love that I can use it to wash fruits and vegetables and then let them dry right on the rack," and called it "an absolute must-have!"

For a solution that can help with your kitchen woes, scoop up the Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack while it's on sale at Amazon.

