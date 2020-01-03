Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union Just Revealed What They Buy on Amazon — Including Fitness Picks Starting at $5

Image zoom Amazon; Paul Morigi/Getty

Oprah, Chris Pratt, Blake Lively, and Jennifer Lawrence are just a few of the celebs to team up with Amazon and share their favorite finds from the retailer over the last year, and now two more A-listers are joining them.

Serena Williams and Gabrielle Union launched fitness stores on Amazon that are filled with their favorite workout and wellness items — just in time to jumpstart your health goals for the New Year. From fitness gear to nutrition picks, the two included everything they use on the reg from the retailer. And here’s the best part: Their favorites start at just $5.

“Excited to team up with Amazon to share everything I’m ‘adding to cart’ in 2020,” Williams wrote on Instagram to announce the launch. The tennis player’s new storefront includes her must-haves for fueling pre- and post-workouts as well as her favorite items for training, eating healthy, and, of course, her go-to tennis equipment, which includes Wilson’s Prime Tennis Racket, Prime All Court Tennis Balls, and 100 Series Tennis Racket.

Union’s Amazon store is packed with her cross-training staples and everything she uses to squeeze a workout into her busy schedule, including versatile gear that can be used on-the-go or at home (no expensive gym membership required!). Her store also features her top sweatproof beauty picks that are great for the gym and beyond.

While both women included high-end gadgets, there are also a ton of affordable items that won’t cost you more than $100. Even better — there are plenty of markdowns to shop, too. See their under-$100 favorite finds right here, or browse all of their picks in their Amazon stores at Amazon.com/SerenaWilliams and Amazon.com/GabrielleUnion.

Serena Williams’ Picks Under $100

Gabrielle Union’s Picks Under $100