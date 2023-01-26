Treat Yourself to a Cozy Valentine's Day at Home with These Under-$30 Target Finds

Valentine's Day is, well, a whole day dedicated to celebrating love, and loving extra hard on your favorite people, whether you send some chocolate and flowers, book a dinner reservation, or give them a thoughtful trinket. But you also could just plan a cozy night at home.

And Target makes that super easy to do. Whether you're spending the day with your partner, some friends, or just spending the day with yourself, there are plenty of self-care goodies to go around.

From face masks to plush slippers to pajama sets, we rounded up eight can't-miss items from Target, and they're all under $30. Keep scrolling to get a head start on planning for the best Valentine's Day ever.

Cozy Target Finds for Valentine's Day

If you're looking to create an at-home spa experience, start by lighting this ″lovely″ $14 candle that has notes of vanilla, jasmine rice, amber, and musk. An item in Ashley Tisdale's bath and body care line, it has all the good stuff: The candle is vegan and cruelty-free and infused with feel-good ingredients like essential oils. As for the scent, one shopper penned a lengthy love letter to the candle and noted, "My entire house was enveloped in the most luxurious yet subtle scent."

Target

Buy It! Being Frenshe Coconut & Soy Wax Reset Candle with Essential Oils, Cashmere Vanilla 7 oz, $13.99; target.com

Face masks can be a bit costly, but this hydrogel option from Neutrogena is mega-affordable, as it rings in at just below $4. It has hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, and some shoppers have even declared it to be the "best face mask." Plus, it's always a good sign when celebs use the product, and Kate Hudson had this mask on hand when she shared her everyday skincare and makeup routine with Vogue.

Target

Buy It! Neutrogena Moisturizing Hydro Boost Hydrating Face Mask 1 oz, $3.29; target.com

This V-Day, we'd like to request an 8 p.m. reservation for one (or two!) on our big, comfy couch. The dress code? Soft pajamas and this warm throw blanket, which shoppers describe as a "dupe" for the popular Barefoot Dreams blankets used by Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian. And you can grab one that works with your design aesthetic, as the blanket is available in multiple colors, including neutral, dark gray, and light blue.

Target

Buy It! Threshold Cozy Knit Throw Blanket in Neutral, $25; target.com

Instead of dropping some serious cash on some heart-shaped pastries, why not turn your kitchen into a pâtisserie? Go ahead and spread your cake mix into this lovely heart-shaped pan, and spend the night decorating and nibbling away at your decadent, love-themed treat.

Target

Buy It! Wilton 10-Inch Steel Nonstick Heart Baking Pan, $8.99; target.com

Check out more cozy items from Target that have us giving all the heart eyes, including this red Hanes sweatshirt and these pink slippers, both of which are super on brand with the holiday, and are under $15.

Target

Buy It! Hanes Ultimate Cotton Sweatshirt in Deep Red, $13.59; target.com

Target

Buy It! Stars Above Paris Crossband Fur Slide Slippers in Blush, $10; target.com

Target

Buy It! Threshold 16 oz Stoneware Love Ya Mean It Color Splash Mug, $7; target.com

Target

Buy It! Stars Above Short Sleeve Top and Shorts Pajama Set in Black, $21.99; target.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.