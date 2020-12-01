Selena Gomez’s Ultra-Soft and Cozy Sweatsuit Is 50% Off Today

Leave it to Selena Gomez to accidentally reveal one of 2020’s best post-Cyber Monday deals: In her latest Instagram post, the singer and actress wears a matching sweatshirt and pants that happen to be 50 percent off right now.
Though Gomez is clearly showing off her Puma sneakers in the photo, her yellow Lou & Grey loungewear set from Loft steals the show. In addition to her footwear, she styled the sweatshirt and joggers with a simple gold necklace, tousled waves, and her adorable canine companion, who can’t seem to get enough of the sweatsuit’s cozy material.
The Lou & Grey Signature Softblend Sweatshirt and Sweatpants are available in 10 versatile colors and regular, petite, and plus sizes. According to hundreds of reviewers, their fleecy Softblend fabric makes them some of the comfiest clothes you’ll ever own.
Buy It! Lou & Grey Signature Softblend Sweatshirt, $34.75 (orig. $69.50); loft.com
“I first purchased these pants a couple of years ago. I have since added two new colors and the matching sweatshirts,” a shopper wrote. “I absolutely love these sets. They look so pulled together but seriously feel like pajamas.”
The Lou & Grey set has everything it takes to become your new work-from-home uniform, but this customer warns that it’s nearly impossible to stop at just one: “I purchased the light grey top and sweatpants and loved the feel and comfort so much I ordered three more colors, both top and bottom.”
The Lou & Grey Signature Softblend Sweatshirt and Sweatpants are available at their new half-off discount until 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 2. To score the markdown, just add to cart and type in the code “CYBER” at checkout.
Buy It! Lou & Grey Signature Softblend Sweatpants, $34.75 (orig. $69.50); loft.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor, and more.