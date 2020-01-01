Scorpio Horoscopes: What 2020 Has in Store for You

Image zoom Getty

Scorpios simply don’t believe in beating around the bush. You tell it like it is and prefer others do the same. Along with your direct approach, you’ve got fantastic intuition. These two characteristics combined give you a fearless approach to life that many envy.

Famous Scorpios: Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, Tracee Ellis Ross, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Matthew McConaughey, Katy Perry

Ideal Friend: Your no B.S. personality requires friends who have a similar way of life. That’s what makes a Cancer (Mindy Kaling, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Vin Diesel) pal good for you. They know what they like and aren’t afraid to show it—something you really value.

Love Match: Your outgoing personality balances well with that of a more reserved Virgo (Cameron Diaz, Pink, Prince Harry, Adam Sandler). They’ll appreciate you adding a bit of spice to their life and you’ll like the organization they bring to yours.

2020 At a Glance: Your confidence will be at an all-time high this year. Take advantage of your self-assurance in as many ways as possible, like asking for what you want at work or expressing yourself even more fully to loved ones. Just be careful not to take on too much. You may be feeling like you can take on the world, but you still need rest.

Work: This year will kick off with major opportunities. If you dedicate yourself to working hard, you should see a big payoff in the form of a raise or promotion by mid-year. After that, things will settle down and you can relax a bit more.

Love: You’ll be particularly short-tempered over the summer and romantic partners are most likely to bear the brunt of it. A little quiet time always helps you put things back into perspective.

Health: Scorpios tend to be wellness-minded and you’re no different. You have a good grasp on taking care of yourself. This year you may even find yourself taking on a big fitness challenge, like running a race or trying a new sport.