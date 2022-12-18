Lifestyle Pet Owners Save a 'Ton of Money' on Lint Rollers Thanks to This Reusable Gadget That Picks Up Hair in Seconds It’s on sale with a coupon for only $27 By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 18, 2022 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Do you feel like there's a never-ending amount of pet hair around your house? You're not alone, and fortunately, there's an affordable solution at Amazon that works in seconds and might actually save you money in the long run. We discovered the Schticky Lint Roller Set while scrolling through TikTok, and one user (@marielapercal) proved that the reusable gadget actually works. Their popular video with more than 28,000 views shows them rolling it over black leggings and a sofa, practically removing every dog hair with just a few rolls. The three-piece set includes standard, travel, and large rollers, plus an extendable stainless steel handle that's ideal for cleaning floors and ceilings. Each one has a washable sticky exterior that picks up lint and hair from all sorts of fabrics and surfaces with ease. Don't forget to apply Amazon's coupon before adding it to your cart to get an extra 10 percent off. Amazon Buy It! Schticky Lint Roller Set, $26.96 with coupon (orig. $29.95); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. This pet hair remover set is great for anyone who uses disposable lint rollers on a daily basis and is trying to save money or be more eco-friendly. Instead of wasting strips of paper, all you have to do is rinse the roller with water and the debris will come off — and the roller will be just as sticky as before. Make sure to dry it off fully before using it again. It's backed by hundreds of five-star ratings, and although it probably won't last for years, one reviewer claimed it has already saved them a "ton of money" on lint roller replacements; they also added that it's an "awesome gift idea" for the holidays. Another shopper called it "so convenient" and agreed that it works "so much better" than other rollers. It's time to ditch your old disposable lint rollers and invest in the Schticky Lint Roller Set that works just as well and doesn't require spending extra money on refills. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Cameron Diaz Uses This Nourishing Cream Blush on Her Cheeks and Lips for Nights Out with Friends: 'It's My Favorite' This 'Incredibly Soft' Long Plaid Shacket Is Trending on Amazon This Week, and It's on Sale Amazon's Best-Selling Hydroponic Garden Kit Gives Shoppers 'Fresh Green All Winter,' and It's on Sale