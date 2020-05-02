You Can Buy Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Exact Face Masks for $28

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you’ve been wondering where celebs are purchasing their face masks, it looks like Los Angeles apparel brand Sanctuary is becoming a popular choice.

Like many other brands, Sanctuary has pivoted to creating cloth face masks as the need and demand for them has risen over the past month. Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas have been spotted wearing them a few times during their daily walks around Affleck’s neighborhood. Affleck has mostly been wearing the brand’s dark camo design, while Armas has sported a lighter version of it, as well as a pink and blue leopard print. Model Alessandra Ambrosio has also worn Sanctuary’s masks.

Sanctuary’s masks are made out of 100 percent cotton muslin, and they have a nose wire and a filter. You can shop them in packs of five for men, women, and kids in assorted colors and designs like camo and paisley. Plus, they’re just $28 ($25 for kids) — that comes out to less than $6 per mask.

Buy It! Sanctuary Face Masks 5-Pack, $25–$28; sanctuaryclothing.com

Since there’s been such a high demand for Sanctuary masks, they’re currently only available for preorder. The brand says you can expect your order to be shipped in up to two weeks. With every purchase, Sanctuary will donate a medical-grade mask to organizations in need.